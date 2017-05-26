Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

May 26 (Reuters) - NSK Ltd <6471.T> ::* Says the company and units agreed to pay $3.3 million (about 360 million yen) to partial plaintiffs who are indirect purchasers of the co's products.* Says the class lawsuit was about illegal competition, on trading for co's bearing products in U.S..

Nikkei: NSK Ltd plans to realize 14 bln yen in annual savings by fiscal 2018 via rationalizing production in its industrial machinery segment - Nikkei . NSK ltd will build a new factory on the premises of the kirihara plant in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture - Nikkei . Nsk Ltd's construction of new factory will begin this month, with the facility slated to go operational in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei . Nsk Ltd's production of bearings for large industrial equipment as wind turbines,railways will move to new location from another plant in Fujisawa - Nikkei .Nsk Ltd aims to generate savings equivalent to 20 pct of facilities' annual sales in three years, while restructuring will cost about 10 bln Yen - Nikkei.

NSK Ltd <6471.T>: Says the company agreed to pay $34.5 million to part of the plaintiffs who are indirect purchasers of the co's products .Says the class lawsuit was about illegal competition in U.S..

NSK Ltd <6471.T>:Says it completed repurchase of 14.5 million shares for 15 billion yen on May 19.

NSK Ltd <6471.T>:Says it will repurchase 14.5 million shares of its common stock on May 19.

NSK <6471.T>: Says it to buy back up to 16 million treasury shares (3 percent stake), for up to 15 billion yen .Says repurchase period from May 17 to Sep. 30.

NSK Ltd:To take 100 pct stake in Tokyo-based unit NNBH, which is engaged in needle bearing business, from unit NOH.To merge with NNBH, with NNBH dissolved.Effective July 1.One share of NNBH to be exchanged with 44.5752 shares of the company.

NSK Ltd:Says Peugeot S.A. and its group companies filed lawsuit to against eight bearing manufacturers including the company on Competition Appeal Tribunal, relating to the decision of the European Commission dated 19 March, 2014.Says plaintiffs claim for damage of about 507.8 mln euro from defendants.

NSK Ltd:Says to apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japanese Accounting Standards.IFRS effective from financial report for FY ending March 2016.

NSK Ltd:R&I affirms NSK Ltd's rating at "A" and announces stable rating outlook.