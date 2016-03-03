Jtekt Corp (6473.T)
6473.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,717JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥33 (+1.96%)
Prev Close
¥1,684
Open
¥1,716
Day's High
¥1,720
Day's Low
¥1,694
Volume
2,275,900
Avg. Vol
1,380,057
52-wk High
¥2,000
52-wk Low
¥1,412
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
JTEKT announces change of chairman
JTEKT Corp:Appoints Seiichi Sudo as new chairman of the board of the co to replace Atsushi Niimi, effective on June 28. Full Article
Factbox: Likely winners and losers from a Japan-EU trade deal
BRUSSELS/TOKYO The leaders of Japan and the European Union aim to agree a free-trade deal in Brussels on Thursday that would remove almost all customs duties and give greater market access to Japanese car manufacturers and European food exporters.