Minebea Mitsumi Inc (6479.T)

Mitsumi Electric and Minebea change share exchange effective date to Jan. 27, 2017
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd <6767.T>: Says the co and Minebea Co Ltd<6479.T> agreed to change share exchange effective date to Jan. 27, 2017 .Says in the previous release, the share exchange effective date was determined on March 17, 2017.  Full Article

R&I affirms Minebea's rating at "A-" and announces positive outlook – R&I
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Minebea Co Ltd <6479.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I .Rating outlook positive – R&I.  Full Article

Iwasaki Electric firms business and capital alliance with Minebea
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Iwasaki Electric Co Ltd <6924.T> : Says Iwasaki Electric firms business and capital alliance with Minebea Co Ltd <6479.T> on Sept. 29 . Two entities will cooperate on production contracting and joint development of road lighting equipments .Iwasaki Electric plans to distribute 3 million shares (3.83 percent stake) of its treasury common stock at via private placement to Minebea, at 423 million yen in total, on Oct. 17.  Full Article

Minebea's profit likely fell 40% for the April-June period - Nikkei
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Nikkei: Minebea's operating profit for the April-June period likely plunged 40% on the year to around 7 billion yen - Nikkei . Minebea's sales for the April-June period likely shrank 6% to around 120 billion yen - Nikkei .Minebea for the full year through March is expected to keep its forecast unchanged in light of exchange rate uncertainty - Nikkei.  Full Article

Minebea announces judgment on legal dispute between NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd and Thai Tax Office
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Minebea Co Ltd <6479.T>: Says the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Thailand made its judgment for the case filed on Dec. 9, 2010, regarding dispute between the company's Thailand-based unit NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd and the Revenue Department of the Kingdom of Thailand, which dismissed the claims made by NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd. . Says the unit received an assessment of 502 million baht worth income tax liability from Revenue Department, on August 25, 2008 and the unit filed tax return then .Says the unit won the case on Oct. 13, 2010, but the Revenue Department disagreed with the judgment and appealed this case to the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Thailand on Dec. 9, 2010.  Full Article

Minebea to change name to MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Minebea <6479.T>:Says it to change name to MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc..  Full Article

Mitsumi Electric updates on business integration with MINEBEA
Wednesday, 30 Mar 2016 

Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd:To conduct stock exchange with MINEBEA, effective March 17, 2017.One share of the company to be exchanged with 0.59 shares of Mitsumi Electric (47,913,630 shares is needed in total).  Full Article

MINEBEA announces business integration with Mitsumi Electric
Monday, 21 Dec 2015 

MINEBEA CO LTD:To conduct stock exchange with Mitsumi Electric, effective April 1, 2017.Specifically, shareholders of MITSUMI will be allotted shares of Minebea (whose company name is planned to be changed to MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (“MINEBEA MITSUMI”).To conduct reorganization, including shifting MINEBEA MITSUMI to a holding company structure in which MITSUMI will remain a corporate entity, by, among others, transferring MINEBEA MITSUMI’s existing business through a company split to MITSUMI or subsidiary to be established.  Full Article

MINEBEA revises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

MINEBEA CO LTD:Revises year-end dividend forecast to 10 yen per share from an undetermined value, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.  Full Article

BRIEF-Minebea Mitsumi completes share repurchase

* Says it completed repurchase of 4.7 million shares of its common stock, for 8.35 billion yen in total, as of Sept. 22

