Hitachi Koki says outcome of ToB offered by KKR

Hitachi Koki Co Ltd <6581.T> : Says 91.1 million shares of the company were offered in a takeover bid by KKR HK Investment L.P's Tokyo-based wholly owned unit (the acquirer) from Jan. 30 to March 22 . Acquisition price is 870 yen per share . Settlement starts from March 29 . The acquirer will raise stake in co to 89.9 percent from 0 percent and to be the top shareholder after transaction . The current top shareholder Hitachi Ltd <6501.T> will cut stake in co to 0 percent from 40.31 percent . The current second major shareholder Hitachi Urban Investment Ltd will cut stake in co to 0 percent from 10.92 percent .Shareholding structure changes will occur on March 29.

Hitachi CEO says co to dedicate 1 trillion yen over 2 yrs towards acquisitions-Nikkei

Nikkei- :Hitachi CEO says co to dedicate 1 trillion yen over next two years towards acquisitions-Nikkei.

Hitachi Ltd seeks to sell Hitachi Koki,a portion of Hitachi Kokusai Electric - nikkei

Nikkei: Hitachi Ltd seeks to sell Hitachi Koki and a portion of Hitachi Kokusai electric for total of more than 100 bln Yen ($972 MLN) - Nikkei .Hitachi Ltd has initiated a bidding process with a goal of unloading the stake by the first half of 2017 - Nikkei.

Hitachi Metals to stop production of China metal roll unit

Hitachi Metals Ltd <5486.T>: Says its China-based unit, which is engaged in production of metal rolls, will stop production since Sep. 1 .Says the co plans to dissolve the unit.

Hitachi to lower costs by 200 bln yen- Nikkei<6501.T>

NIkkei : Hitachi to cut 200 billion yen in materials and fixed costs, projects a 540 billion yen operating profit for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei .

R&I affirms Hitachi's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

General Electric and Hitachi to sell a canada-based nuclear power venture - Nikkei

: General electric and Hitachi to sell a canada-based nuclear power venture - Nikkei .GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Canada will be sold to BWXT Canada, a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, for an undisclosed sum - Nikkei.

Toshiba Medical Systems has made an offer to buy Takeda's unit Wako Pure Chemicals Industries - Nikkei

: Toshiba Medical Systems has made an offer to acquire a Takeda Pharmaceutical subsidiary - Nikkei .Fujifilm Holdings And Hitachi Group also participated in first round of bidding for Takeda Pharma's Unit Wako Pure Chemicals Industries - Nikkei.

Hitachi's European unit to build additional train cars for a British intercity rail project - Nikkei<6501.T>

Nikkei: Hitachi's European unit to build additional 63 train cars for a British intercity high-speed rail project; deal estimated at about 20 billion yen - Nikkei .

Ryosan suspends business takeover plan from Hitachi Ltd

Ryosan Co Ltd <8140.T>: Says it has suspended the milli-wave IC business takeover plan, which was announced on Feb. 26 .Says the company planned to takeover the business from Hitachi Ltd <6501.T>.