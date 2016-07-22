Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nikkei:Mitsubishi Electric will put elements of AI to work in driver-assist systems as early as the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp:Amending year-end dividend forecast to 18 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.Latest dividend forecast was an undetermined value.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp:Mitsubishi Electric Corp commented today on a decision by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) that the company has violated antitrust regulations in connection with tenders in 2008 of automotive starter motors to a certain customer - ENPNWS.The KFTC announced that it will order Mitsubishi Electric to take corrective measures and pay a currently estimated surcharge of 630,000,000 won (approximately US$ 521,000).Mitsubishi Electric, which has been cooperating fully with the KFTC's investigation, will make a prompt and appropriate response after receiving the formal notice from the KFTC.Mitsubishi Electric, which takes this matter very seriously, reconfirms its commitment to thorough implementation of compliance measures as part of its efforts to maintain public trust. Competition Law Countermeasures Regarding Automotive Equipment.

Mitsubishi Electric completes full acquisition of DeLclima SpA

Mitsubishi Electric Corp:Completes acquisition of remaining 25.03 percent stake in DeLclima S.p.A. in which the co has owned 74.97 percent stake since Dec. 23.Says the transaction amount for the 25.03 percent stake in DeLclima S.p.A. is 170 million euros.Says the co raises stake in DeLclima S.p.A. to 100 percent ups from 74.97 percent, and DeLclima SpA becomes the wholly owned subsidiary of the co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp:Commented on a decision by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) that the company has violated antitrust regulations (Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act) in connection with tenders in 2008 of automotive starter motors to a certain customer.The KFTC announced that it will order Mitsubishi Electric to take corrective measures and pay a currently estimated surcharge of 630,000,000 won (approximately US$ 521,000).Says Mitsubishi Electric, which has been cooperating fully with the KFTC's investigation, will make a prompt and appropriate response after receiving the formal notice from the KFTC.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp - S.Korea fines Denso, Mitsubishi Elec in car part price-fixing case - Reuters

Mitsubishi Electric Corp:South Korea's anti-trust regulator fined Denso and Mitsubishi Electric a combined 1.14 billion won ($924,229.40) on Wednesday on charges of colluding to fix the prices of engine starter motors supplied to General Motors GM.N. - RTRS.This is the seventh price-fixing case involving global auto component makers probed by South Korea and comes amid a worldwide crackdown on car part cartels.In 2008, Denso and Mitsubishi Electric colluded on bid prices for the engine starter motors used in GM's Spark, Cruze and Orlando vehicles made in South Korea, the Fair Trade Commission said in a statement.Denso was fined 510 million won and Mitsubishi Electric 630 million won. Denso said it won't have to pay the fine because it has applied for a leniency program which enables a company to escape sanctions if on its own it reports the illegal conduct.An official at Mitsubishi Electric was not immediately available for comment.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp - EU fines Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi 137.8 mln euros - Reuters

Mitsubishi Electric Corp:European Union antitrust regulators fined Mitsubishi Electric and Hitachi Ltd a total of 137.8 million euros ($149.8 million) on Wednesday for fixing prices of car alternators and starters. - RTRS.World No. 2 car parts maker Denso avoided a fine as it alerted the European Commission to the existence of the cartel. Reuters had reported on Jan. 25 that the cartel would be sanctioned by the EU competition watchdog.Mitsubishi Electric received the biggest fine at 110.9 million euros while Hitachi's sanction came to 26.9 million euros - RTRS.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp:EU antitrust regulators are set to hand down fines shortly to a cartel of Japanese car parts makers involved in fixing prices of car accelerators and starters, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday - RTRS.The companies in the cartel are world No. 2 parts maker Denso, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and a Hitachi Ltd unit, the people said - RTRS.It was not clear if there was a whistleblower among them and which company this was. Companies which report a cartel to the European Commission are not sanctioned - RTRS.Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment. A Denso spokesman said: "We are not in a position to comment on the investigation." Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric officials were not immediately available for comment - RTRS.

Mitsubishi Electric receives judgment from European general court

Mitsubishi Electric Corp:Receives judgment from European general court regarding the sale of gas insulation circuit breaker in EU.According to the judgment, the European general court ruled in European Commission's favour, sees the co's acting against the European competition law.