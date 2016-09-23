Edition:
United Kingdom

Yaskawa Electric Corp (6506.T)

6506.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,000JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-150 (-3.61%)
Prev Close
¥4,150
Open
¥3,950
Day's High
¥4,045
Day's Low
¥3,930
Volume
10,525,900
Avg. Vol
2,512,270
52-wk High
¥4,170
52-wk Low
¥1,545

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yaskawa Electric to buy business unit from Wärtsilä Norway via unit
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

Yaskawa Electric Corp <6506.T> :Says co enters into contract to buy a business unit (ship-used drive products development and manufacture segment) from Wärtsilä Norway AS, via co's wholly owned unit The Switch Engineering Oy.  Full Article

R&I affirms YASKAWA Electric's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook
Wednesday, 13 Apr 2016 

YASKAWA Electric Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on YASKAWA Electric Corp at "A-".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

YASKAWA Electric unit to buy 35 pct stake in Doolim Robotics
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

YASKAWA Electric Corp:Korea unit to buy 35 pct stake in Korea-based firm Doolim Robotics, which is engaged in painting and sealing robot system, for 28 bln won, in late April.  Full Article

YASKAWA Electric announces change of president
Wednesday, 20 Jan 2016 

YASKAWA Electric Corp:Appoints Junji Tsuda, who is the chairman of the co, as new president and chairman of the board of the company, to succeed former president Hiroshi Ogasawara.Change effective on March 21.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Yaskawa Electric Corp News

Nikkei's record win streak hits 16 days as large caps draw buyers

TOKYO, Oct 24 Japan's Nikkei share average extended its record winning streak to 16 days on Tuesday, supported by buying of large-cap stocks, while Yaskawa Electric tumbled after disappointing investors with tepid profit forecasts.

» More 6506.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials