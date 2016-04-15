GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T)
6674.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
598JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-3 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
¥601
Open
¥598
Day's High
¥599
Day's Low
¥592
Volume
3,310,000
Avg. Vol
3,917,705
52-wk High
¥608
52-wk Low
¥416
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GS Yuasa subsidiary updates taking over lead-acid battery business from Panasonic Corporation
GS Yuasa Corp:Says its Tokyo subsidiary enters stock transfer agreement on April 15 to take over the lead-acid battery business from Panasonic Corporation via acquisition of shares and business in Panasonic's unit.Transaction expected to be accomplished by the end of August.Previous plan was disclosed on Oct. 29, 2015. Full Article
UPDATE 3-Mazda announces breakthrough in long-coveted engine technology
* Says will be first to commercialise compression ignition tech