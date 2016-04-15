Edition:
United Kingdom

GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T)

6674.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

598JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-3 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
¥601
Open
¥598
Day's High
¥599
Day's Low
¥592
Volume
3,310,000
Avg. Vol
3,917,705
52-wk High
¥608
52-wk Low
¥416

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GS Yuasa subsidiary updates taking over lead-acid battery business from Panasonic Corporation
Friday, 15 Apr 2016 

GS Yuasa Corp:Says its Tokyo subsidiary enters stock transfer agreement on April 15 to take over the lead-acid battery business from Panasonic Corporation via acquisition of shares and business in Panasonic's unit.Transaction expected to be accomplished by the end of August.Previous plan was disclosed on Oct. 29, 2015.  Full Article

