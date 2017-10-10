Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fujitsu Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor announce increased strategic partnership
Oct 10 (Reuters) - ON Semiconductor Corp
Solekia announces result of takeover bid by Fujitsu
May 23(Reuters) - Solekia Ltd <9867.T>:Says 357,765 shares of the company were offered in a takeover bid by Fujitsu Ltd <<<6702.T>>> from March 17 to May 22.Says Fujitsu failed to reach the lower limit of 735,236 shares that announced in takeover bid plan . Full Article
Fujitsu planning "transformation programme" which will result in reduction of up to 1,800 jobs in UK - Press Association
: Fujitsu planning "transformation programme" which will result in reduction of up to 1,800 jobs in UK, its workers have been told - Press Association Further company coverage: [6702.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+1 646 223 8780;)). Full Article
Development Bank of Japan considering taking up to 10% interest in Fujitsu, Lenovo JV - Nikkei
: In addition to necessary funding, the DBJ could offer expertise in business turnaround to proposed JV between Fujitsu's PC business and Lenovo Group - Nikkei .Development Bank of Japan considering taking up to 10% interest in proposed JV between Fujitsu's Personal Computer business and China's Lenovo Group - Nikkei. Full Article
Japan's Fujitsu: Considering various options for its PC business
Japan's Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T> says: report about its PC business not something it announced .considering various options for its PC business. Full Article
Japan's Fujitsu: Considering various options for its PC business<0992.HK><6702.T>
Japan's Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T> says: report about its PC business not something it announced .considering various options for its PC business. Full Article
Fujitsu to partner with Chinese group- Nikkei
Nikkei- :Fujitsu will partner with Chinese group Shanghai Yidian to sell factory management systems in China- Nikkei. Full Article
Fujitsu plans merger of three units on Nov. 1
Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T> : Says it plans to merge with three of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fujitsu Systems East Limited, Fujitsu Systems West Limited and Fujitsu Mission Critical Systems Limited, effective on Nov. 1 .Says the three units will be dissolved after the transaction. Full Article
Fujitsu and Oracle team up to drive cloud computing
Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T>:Fujitsu and Oracle team up to drive cloud computing. Full Article
Fujitsu to partner with ARM Holdings on supercomputers - Nikkei<6702.T>
Nikkei:Fujitsu to partner with ARM Holdings to develop successor to Japan's k supercomputer with help of $1.24 billion in government funding - Nikkei. Full Article
Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.