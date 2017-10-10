Edition:
United Kingdom

Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)

6702.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

919JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥8 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
¥910
Open
¥911
Day's High
¥922
Day's Low
¥911
Volume
11,962,000
Avg. Vol
9,686,398
52-wk High
¥922
52-wk Low
¥551

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fujitsu Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor announce increased strategic partnership
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ON Semiconductor Corp ::Fujitsu Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor announce increased strategic partnership.ON Semiconductor Corp says ‍agrees to purchase 30 percent incremental share of Fujitsu's 8-inch wafer fab in Aizu-Wakamatsu​.ON Semiconductor Corp says ‍plans to increase stake to 60 percent by second half of 2018 and full ownership in first half of 2020​.  Full Article

Solekia announces result of takeover bid by Fujitsu
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23(Reuters) - Solekia Ltd <9867.T>:Says 357,765 shares of the company were offered in a takeover bid by Fujitsu Ltd <<<6702.T>>> from March 17 to May 22.Says Fujitsu failed to reach the lower limit of 735,236 shares that announced in takeover bid plan .  Full Article

Fujitsu planning "transformation programme" which will result in reduction of up to 1,800 jobs in UK - Press Association
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

: Fujitsu planning "transformation programme" which will result in reduction of up to 1,800 jobs in UK, its workers have been told - Press Association Further company coverage: [6702.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+1 646 223 8780;)).  Full Article

Development Bank of Japan considering taking up to 10% interest in Fujitsu, Lenovo JV - Nikkei
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 

: In addition to necessary funding, the DBJ could offer expertise in business turnaround to proposed JV between Fujitsu's PC business and Lenovo Group - Nikkei .Development Bank of Japan considering taking up to 10% interest in proposed JV between Fujitsu's Personal Computer business and China's Lenovo Group - Nikkei.  Full Article

Japan's Fujitsu: Considering various options for its PC business
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

Japan's Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T> says: report about its PC business not something it announced .considering various options for its PC business.  Full Article

Fujitsu to partner with Chinese group- Nikkei
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Nikkei- :Fujitsu will partner with Chinese group Shanghai Yidian to sell factory management systems in China- Nikkei.  Full Article

Fujitsu plans merger of three units on Nov. 1
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T> : Says it plans to merge with three of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fujitsu Systems East Limited, Fujitsu Systems West Limited and Fujitsu Mission Critical Systems Limited, effective on Nov. 1 .Says the three units will be dissolved after the transaction.  Full Article

Fujitsu and Oracle team up to drive cloud computing
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T>:Fujitsu and Oracle team up to drive cloud computing.  Full Article

Fujitsu to partner with ARM Holdings on supercomputers - Nikkei<6702.T>
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Nikkei:Fujitsu to partner with ARM Holdings to develop successor to Japan's k supercomputer with help of $1.24 billion in government funding - Nikkei.  Full Article

Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

Earnings vs. Estimates

