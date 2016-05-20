Edition:
Seiko Epson Corp (6724.T)

6724.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,911JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥47 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
¥2,864
Open
¥2,855
Day's High
¥2,911
Day's Low
¥2,849
Volume
2,084,300
Avg. Vol
3,873,367
52-wk High
¥2,976
52-wk Low
¥1,972

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Seiko Epson Corp's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Seiko Epson Corp <6724.T> : Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" .Says rating outlook stable.  Full Article

