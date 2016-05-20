Seiko Epson Corp (6724.T)
6724.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,911JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥47 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
¥2,864
Open
¥2,855
Day's High
¥2,911
Day's Low
¥2,849
Volume
2,084,300
Avg. Vol
3,873,367
52-wk High
¥2,976
52-wk Low
¥1,972
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms Seiko Epson Corp's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook
Seiko Epson Corp <6724.T> : Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" .Says rating outlook stable. Full Article
Nikkei ends at 6-1/2-week lows as Fanuc, SoftBank weigh; steelmakers gain
* NT ratio at its lowest since April 2016 as small caps outperform