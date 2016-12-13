Panasonic Corp (6752.T)
R&I affirms Panasonic's rating at "A" and says stable outlook – R&I
Panasonic Corp <6752.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Panasonic to dissolve unit PPD and forgive debts
Panasonic <6752.T> : Says it will dissolve wholly owned Osaka unit PPD(Panasonic Plasma Display), on Nov. 11 .Says it will forgive debts of 500 billion yen. Full Article
Tesla and Panasonic to collaborate on photovoltaic cell and module production in Buffalo, New York
Panasonic,IBM will join hands to develop household systems powered by artificial intelligence - nikkei
Nikkei: Panasonic and IBM will join hands to develop household systems powered by artificial intelligence - nikkei . Panasonic and IBM will start off by introducing Ai-based systems in a "smart city" being built in southeastern berlin - nikkei .Panasonic will likely pay IBM for permission to use Watson - nikkei. Full Article
Slovenia's Gorenje says on track for 2016 profit forecast
Panasonic has acquired ADComms for nearly 10 bln yen ($96.8 million) - NIKKEI
NIKKEI : Panasonic Corp aims to increase sales earned through its european units to 1.05 trillion yen for year ending in march 2019 -Nikkei . Panasonic has acquired British Railway systems provider ADComms For Nearly 10 billion Yen ($96.8 Million) - Nikkei Source:[http://s.nikkei.com/2ccqUjH] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Panasonic plans totaling 400 bln yen worth of corporate bonds
Panasonic Corp <6752.T> : Says it plans to issue 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 200 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.190 percent and maturity date on Sept. 17, 2021 . Says it plans to issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 70 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.300 percent and maturity date on Sept. 20, 2023 .Says it plans to issue 17th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 130 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.470 percent and maturity date on Sept. 18, 2026. Full Article
Panasonic and Sony to partner with NHK, others to develop ultrahigh-resolution 8K video TV tech - Nikkei
Nikkei :Panasonic, Sony to partner with broadcaster NHK, others to develop technology for televisions capable of handling ultrahigh resolution 8k video - Nikkei. Full Article
Panasonic says acquired all outstanding shares of OpenSynergy to make it subsidiary on July 22
Panasonic Corp <6752.T> :Co and OpenSynergy GMBH announced that co acquired all outstanding shares of OpenSynergy to make it a subsidiary on July 22. Full Article
Skyworks acquires remaining interest in filter JV with Panasonic
BRIEF-Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month - Nikkei
* Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month; co is seen paying tens of millions of dollars for Arimo - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://s.nikkei.com/2iowTcq] Further company coverage: