Panasonic Corp (6752.T)

6752.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,672JPY
3:29am BST
Change (% chg)

¥6 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
¥1,666
Open
¥1,666
Day's High
¥1,674
Day's Low
¥1,656
Volume
4,129,000
Avg. Vol
7,789,616
52-wk High
¥1,683
52-wk Low
¥932

R&I affirms Panasonic's rating at "A" and says stable outlook – R&I
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Panasonic Corp <6752.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Panasonic to dissolve unit PPD and forgive debts
Monday, 31 Oct 2016 

Panasonic <6752.T> : Says it will dissolve wholly owned Osaka unit PPD(Panasonic Plasma Display), on Nov. 11 .Says it will forgive debts of 500 billion yen.  Full Article

Tesla and Panasonic to collaborate on photovoltaic cell and module production in Buffalo, New York
Monday, 17 Oct 2016 

Tesla : Tesla and Panasonic to collaborate on photovoltaic cell and module production in Buffalo, New York . The parties intend for Panasonic to begin PV cell and module production at the Buffalo facility in 2017 . Tesla - collaboration includes the production of electric vehicle and grid storage battery cells at Tesla's gigafactory .Tesla intends to provide a long-term purchase commitment for those cells from Panasonic..  Full Article

Panasonic,IBM will join hands to develop household systems powered by artificial intelligence - nikkei
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Nikkei: Panasonic and IBM will join hands to develop household systems powered by artificial intelligence - nikkei . Panasonic and IBM will start off by introducing Ai-based systems in a "smart city" being built in southeastern berlin - nikkei .Panasonic will likely pay IBM for permission to use Watson - nikkei.  Full Article

Slovenia's Gorenje says on track for 2016 profit forecast
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

:Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje is on track to meet all key parameters of 2016 business plans, CEO Franjo Bobinac tells Reuters, with net profit due to reach 7.6 million euros ($8.51 million) on sales of 1.2 billion euros this year .Bobinac says Gorenje has strategic plan till 2020 which is based on an independent growth so the company will continue to grow even if Panasonic <6752.T> does not take it over .Panasonic's due diligence of Gorenje to be completed by the end of September, after when Panasonic will decide on whether to increase its stake of 10.74 percent in Gorenje ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((Marja.Novak@thomsonreuters.com; +386-1-5058805; Reuters Messaging: marja.novak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SLOVENIA GORENJE/ (BRIEF).  Full Article

Panasonic has acquired ADComms for nearly 10 bln yen ($96.8 million) - NIKKEI
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

NIKKEI : Panasonic Corp aims to increase sales earned through its european units to 1.05 trillion yen for year ending in march 2019 -Nikkei . Panasonic has acquired British Railway systems provider ADComms For Nearly 10 billion Yen ($96.8 Million) - Nikkei Source:[http://s.nikkei.com/2ccqUjH] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Panasonic plans totaling 400 bln yen worth of corporate bonds
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Panasonic Corp <6752.T> : Says it plans to issue 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 200 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.190 percent and maturity date on Sept. 17, 2021 . Says it plans to issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 70 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.300 percent and maturity date on Sept. 20, 2023 .Says it plans to issue 17th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 130 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.470 percent and maturity date on Sept. 18, 2026.  Full Article

Panasonic and Sony to partner with NHK, others to develop ultrahigh-resolution 8K video TV tech - Nikkei
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Nikkei :Panasonic, Sony to partner with broadcaster NHK, others to develop technology for televisions capable of handling ultrahigh resolution 8k video - Nikkei.  Full Article

Panasonic says acquired all outstanding shares of OpenSynergy to make it subsidiary on July 22
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Panasonic Corp <6752.T> :Co and OpenSynergy GMBH announced that co acquired all outstanding shares of OpenSynergy to make it a subsidiary on July 22.  Full Article

Skyworks acquires remaining interest in filter JV with Panasonic
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Skyworks Solutions Inc : Skyworks Solutions Inc says deal valued at $76.5 million . Acquisition is not expected to impact Skyworks' consolidated financial statements . Acquired remaining 34 percent interest it did not already own in filter joint venture it created with Panasonic in 2014 .Skyworks acquires remaining interest in filter joint venture with Panasonic.  Full Article

BRIEF-Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month - Nikkei‍​

* Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month; co is seen paying tens of millions of dollars for Arimo - Nikkei‍​ Source text : [ID:http://s.nikkei.com/2iowTcq] Further company coverage:

