TDK's subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics for 13.20 euro per share

Tronics Microsystems SA : Tdk's subsidiary EPCOS will launch an all-cash public tender offer for all publicly-held shares of Tronics for a price of 13.20 euro ($14.74) per share . Offer price per share of Tronics represents a 78.4 pct premium to closing share price as of July 7, 2016 . Offer will be conditional upon reaching a 66.67 pct success threshold .Thales Avionics has informed EPCOS that it wishes to remain a strategic shareholder of Tronics.

Hutchinson Technology says U.S. DOJ has opened an investigation relating to sale of suspension assemblies

Hutchinson Technology Inc : Says received a letter on july 26, 2016 from antitrust division of U.S. Department of justice . U.S. DOJ opened an investigation relating to sale of suspension assemblies for use in hard disk drives . Hutchinson technology provides update on legal and regulatory actions . HTI intends to fully cooperate with DOJ's investigation. . HTI is engaging in contingency planning for potential of continued delays or impediments to pending merger. . Says FTC has not indicated when its review may be completed . Merger agreement may be terminated by HTI or TDK if merger has not been consummated on or before november 1, 2016. .Says DOJ's letter stated that neither HTI nor any HTI employee is currently a subject of DOJ investigation.

TDK expected to book 130 bln yen profit from spinning off assets to wireless communications partnership with Qualcomm - Nikkei

: TDK expected to book a 130 bln yen ($1.24 Bln) profit from spinning off assets to a wireless communications partnership with Qualcomm this FY - Nikkei .Resulting boost from spin-off could lift TDK'S group operating profit to around 200 billion yen for the year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei.

TDK says reorganization of three passive components units

TDK Corp <6762.T> : Says its unit TDK-EPC plans to set up a wholly owned unit in Akita . Says TDK-EPC's three passive components units to be merged by the newly established unit .Merger effective on April 29, 2017.

TDK appoints chairman and president

TDK CORP:Appoints current president Takehiro Kamigama as chairman.Appoints Shigenao Ishiguro as president.Effective June 29.

TDK announces result of supplementary period of takeover bid

TDK CORP:Acquired 26,153,857 shares (90.48 pct stake) of Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG after the supplementary period of takeover bid.Acquired 23,867,354 shares of Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG before the supplementary period of takeover bid.Plan was disclosed on Dec. 17, 2015.

TDK announces result for takeover bid offering for shares of Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG through SPC

TDK CORP:Announces tender offer result that acquires shares of Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG. through SPC TDK Magnetic Field Sensor G.K., from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10.Says TDK Magnetic Field Sensor G.K. holds 23,867,354 shares (82.57 pct stake) of Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG, up from 0 pct.Says to acquire additional shares with same offering price from Feb. 17 to March 1, with settlement date March 8.

Micronas Semiconductor Holding: TDK releases preliminary interim result of public offer for Micronas

Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG:TDK Magnetic Field Sensor G.K. holds 86.04 pct of shares after the end of offer period‍​.

TDK announces business alliance with Qualcomm

TDK CORP:Forms business alliance with Qualcomm Incorporated on Jan. 13.Says its wholly owned subsidiary EPCOS AG to set up a joint venture named RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd., with Qualcomm's wholly owned subsidiary Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd. (QGT).Says QGT and EPCOS to hold a 51 pct stake and a 49 pct stake in JV respectively.

R&I affirms TDK CORP's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook

TDK CORP:R&I affirms TDK CORP's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook.