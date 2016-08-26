Edition:
Alps Electric Co Ltd (6770.T)

6770.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,210JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥25 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
¥3,185
Open
¥3,220
Day's High
¥3,235
Day's Low
¥3,180
Volume
2,341,400
Avg. Vol
2,568,339
52-wk High
¥3,600
52-wk Low
¥2,189

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alps Electric to merge units KURIKOMA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. and Alps Green Devices Co., Ltd.
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Alps Electric co Ltd <6770.T>: Says it plans to merge its wholly owned units KURIKOMA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. and Alps Green Devices Co., Ltd. on Oct. 1 .Says it resolved to forgive the 1.31 billion yen worth debts of Alps Green Devices Co., Ltd..  Full Article

R&I affirms Alps Electric's rating at "BBB+" and says stable outlook
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Alps Electric Co Ltd <6770.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "BBB+" .Says rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Alps Electric lowered consolidated full-year outlook and raised year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 

Alps Electric Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 775,000 million yen from 778,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 52,500 million yen from 60,500 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 51,500 million yen from 59,500 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 40,000 million yen from 49,500 million yen.Earnings per share forecast decreased to 213.64 yen from 268.23 yen.Comments that decreased sales revenue is the main reason for the forecast.Raised year-end dividend forecast to 15 yen per share from 10 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.  Full Article

Nikkei posts longest winning streak since 1961 on weaker yen, Abe hopes

TOKYO, Oct 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for the 14th straight session on Friday to post its longest winning streak in over 50 years, as a weaker yen helped stocks recoup earlier losses.

