Yokogawa Electric sales seen falling 6% for fiscal year ending in March- Nikkei

Nikkei: Yokogawa Electric is seen with operating profit of around 34 billion yen ($335 million) for the fiscal year ending in March, down 14% on the year - Nikkei .Yokogawa Electric sales are seen falling 6% to around 390 billion yen, for the fiscal year ending in March- Nikkei.

Yokogawa Electric announces placement of 269,100 treasury stock

Yokogawa Electric Corp <6841.T> : Says it plans to distribute 269,100 shares of its treasury common stock to raise 346.6 million yen .Says placement date is Sept. 31.

Yokogawa Electric's operating profit likely fell 40 pct on the year for three months ended June - Nikkei

: Yokogawa Electric's operating profit likely fell 40% on the year for three months ended June as a rising yen undercut overseas revenue - Nikkei . Yokogawa Electric expected to report a group operating profit of about 4 bln yen ($38.3 mln) for Q1 - Nikkei .Yokogawa Electric expected to maintain its full-year earnings forecasts when reporting first-quarter results - Nikkei.

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC completes full acquisition of KBC Advanced Technologies plc

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP:Completes full acquisition of 85,837,264 shares (100 pct voting power) in KBC Advanced Technologies plc.Plan was disclosed on Feb. 17.

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP:Raised year-end dividend forecast to 12.5 yen per share from 7.5 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC plans to fully acquire KBC Advanced Technologies plc

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP:Plans to fully acquire 85,837,264 shares (100 pct voting power) in KBC Advanced Technologies plc, for totaling 30.8 billion yen.

R&I affirms YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A".Rating outlook stable.