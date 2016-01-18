Casio Computer Co Ltd (6952.T)
1,716JPY
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms CASIO COMPUTER's rating at "A-" and positive outlook
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "A-".Rating outlook positive, changed from stable. Full Article