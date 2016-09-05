Fanuc Corp (6954.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
: Amada Holdings will lower its targeted total return ratio to at least 50%, starting with the current fiscal year ending March 2017 - Nikkei . Amada to spend more on investment to strengthen operations in sheet metal processing equipment, with buybacks implemented flexibly based on stock price, return on equity - Nikkei . For fiscal 2016, Amada Holdings is expected to pay an annual dividend of 42 yen (41 cents) per share - Nikkei . Amada Holdings targets group sales of 400 bln yen in fiscal 2020, up 32% from last fiscal year, and pretax profit of 80 billion yen, up 86% - Nikkei .To strengthen automation equipment, Amada hopes to deepen partnerships with such industrial machinery builders as Fanuc - Nikkei. Full Article
Fanuc <6954.T>:Says it will retire 1.9 million shares (0.9 percent stake), on June 8. Full Article
Fanuc Corp:To issue a year-end dividend of 208.21 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for FY ended March 2016.Payment date June 30. Full Article
Fanuc Corp:Appoints current president Yoshiharu Inaba as chairman and CEO.Appoints Kenji Yamaguchi as president and COO.Effective late June. Full Article
FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Global sales of industrial robots rose by 16 percent in 2016, driven by the electronics industry, and are expected to rise faster in 2017, the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) said on Wednesday.