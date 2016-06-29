Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd (6976.T)
1,815JPY
7:00am BST
¥6 (+0.33%)
¥1,809
¥1,796
¥1,819
¥1,779
1,141,900
2,130,660
¥1,918
¥937
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Taiyo Yuden adjusts conversion price for 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd <6976.T>:Says it adjusted the conversion price for 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,066.1 yen per share, from 2,069 yen per share, effective April 1. Full Article
Taiyo Yuden announces pass away of chairman
Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd:Announces passed away of Eiji Watanuki on Jan. 24. Full Article
R&I affirms Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook
Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd:R&I affirms Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook. Full Article
ELNA announces changes in shareholding structure by Taiyo Yuden and Asahi Glass
ELNA CO LTD:Says Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd raised stake in the company to 26.51 pct (15,000 voting rights) from 0 pct.Says Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. cut stake in the company to 11.76 pct (6,653 voting rights) from 16 pct (6,653 voting rights). Full Article
Taiyo Yuden raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 246,000 million yen from 244,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 23,000 million yen from 19,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 23,000 million yen from 19,000 million yen.Net profit forecast increased to 13,000 million yen from 12,000 million yen.Earnings per share increased to 110.40 yen from 101.91 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 247.04 billion yen, net profit of 14.67 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that increased sales income is the main reasons for the forecast. Full Article
Nikkei slips from 2-yr highs as tech shares fall; North Korea concerns weigh
TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei average edged lower on Tuesday as tech shares and Apple suppliers declined, tracking their U.S. counterparts overnight, while concerns over North Korea sapped risk appetite.