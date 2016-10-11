Edition:
Nitto Denko Corp (6988.T)

6988.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

10,005JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥82 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
¥9,923
Open
¥9,888
Day's High
¥10,010
Day's Low
¥9,856
Volume
710,400
Avg. Vol
748,391
52-wk High
¥10,495
52-wk Low
¥6,768

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc acquires businesses of Irvine Pharmaceutical Services, Avrio Biopharmaceuticals
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Irvine Pharmaceutical Services: Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. acquires the businesses of Irvine Pharmaceutical Services & Avrio Biopharmaceuticals .Irvine Pharmaceutical Services - Avecia will consolidate both businesses into newly established company, Nitto Avecia Pharma Services.  Full Article

Nitto Denko acquires two U.S. Biomedical companies - nikkei
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Nikkei: Nitto Denko has acquired two U.S. Biomedical companies so it can handle all drug production steps on its own - nikkei .Nitto Denko will upgrade its synthesis plant in the U.S. State of Massachusetts by June 2017- nikkei.  Full Article

Future says lawsuit filed by NITTO DENKO
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Future Corp <4722.T>: Says NITTO DENKO CORPORATION <6988.T> filed lawsuit to against the judgment disclosed on June 17 regarding the co and the co's unit .Says NITTO DENKO demands court to withdraw the judgment and reject unit's appeal, as well as demands the co and unit to pay 1.46 billion yen and related interest.  Full Article

Future wins lawsuit
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Future Corp <4722.T>: Says it won a lawsuit filed by the co to against NITTO DENKO CORPORATION <6988.T> regarding contract payment . Says its unit takes the lawsuit after company split . Says NITTO DENKO was ordered to pay 1.46 billion yen and related payment to the unit .Says NITTO DENKO's countercharge was rejected by court.  Full Article

Nitto signs partnership agreement with Daiichi Sankyo
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Nitto Denko Corp <6988.T> : Signed a partnership agreement with Daiichi Sankyo company, ltd. . Nitto will provide exclusive rights to passport system for an undisclosed compound owned by daiichi sankyo . Financial terms were not disclosed. .Will support clinical development of candidate in united states..  Full Article

NITTO DENKO announces merger between units
Friday, 8 Apr 2016 

NITTO DENKO CORP:Says its Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary to merge with its two wholly owned subsidiaries located in Osaka and Ehime respectively, effective on July 1.Says Osaka-based and Ehime-based units to be dissolved after the transaction.  Full Article

R&I affirms NITTO DENKO’s rating at "AA-" and rating outlook stable
Monday, 28 Mar 2016 

NITTO DENKO CORP:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed NITTO DENKO's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Nitto Denko Corp News

Nikkei edges up as yen eases after Fed; Apple suppliers fall

* Yen weakens vs dollar after Fed signals it might hike this year

