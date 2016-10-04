Edition:
Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd (7003.T)

7003.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,457JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
¥1,452
Open
¥1,448
Day's High
¥1,457
Day's Low
¥1,447
Volume
776,400
Avg. Vol
627,986
52-wk High
¥1,920
52-wk Low
¥1,340

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ocean Power Technologies says completes lease stage gate review, significant product performance validation milestones
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Ocean Power Technologies : Ocean power technologies announces successful completion of its lease stage gate review and significant product performance validation milestones .Completion of pre-requisite stage gate review with mitsui engineering and shipbuilding to start pb3 shipment to japan.  Full Article

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding to sell properties
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd:To sell two Tokyo-based properties for an undisclosed price on Sep. 30.  Full Article

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Wednesday, 3 Feb 2016 

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 810,000 mln yen from 830,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 12,000 mln yen from 18,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 15,000 mln yen from 22,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 6,000 mln yen from 13,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 7.42 yen from 16.08 yen.Comments the decreased sales in core business as the main reason for the forecast.  Full Article

