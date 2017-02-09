Hitachi Zosen Corp (7004.T)
597JPY
7:00am BST
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥597
¥596
¥599
¥590
1,050,800
1,410,442
¥678
¥509
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Nikkei- : Horiba And Hitachi Zosen are combining their technologies for a venture into wastewater treatment in southeast asia- Nikkei .Hitachi Zosen eventually aims to increase the overseas component of its group sales from 30% to 50% - Nikkei. Full Article
Nikkie: Burning power plant in the manila metropolitan area; project worth around 40 billion yen - Nikkei . Hitachi Zosen will create a special-purpose company to undertake the project- Nikkei .Hitachi Zosen's garbage burning power plant expected to begin operating in the early 2020s - Nikkei. Full Article
Nikkei: Hitachi Zosen targets 100 billion yen in plant sales abroad in the year ending March 2019 - Nikkei . Full Article
Hitachi Zosen Corp:Expects an extraordinary loss of 1.7 bln yen for FY ended March 2016.Reason is that the profitability of unit Cumberland International LLC is not approved. Full Article