Hitachi Zosen Corp (7004.T)

7004.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

597JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥597
Open
¥596
Day's High
¥599
Day's Low
¥590
Volume
1,050,800
Avg. Vol
1,410,442
52-wk High
¥678
52-wk Low
¥509

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Horiba and Hitachi Zosen are combining technologies for a venture into wastewater treatment in Southeast Asia- Nikkei
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Nikkei- : Horiba And Hitachi Zosen are combining their technologies for a venture into wastewater treatment in southeast asia- Nikkei .Hitachi Zosen eventually aims to increase the overseas component of its group sales from 30% to 50% - Nikkei.  Full Article

Hitachi Zosen to construct garbage-burning power plant in Manila Metropolitan Area,Philippines - Nikkei
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Nikkie: Burning power plant in the manila metropolitan area; project worth around 40 billion yen - Nikkei . Hitachi Zosen will create a special-purpose company to undertake the project- Nikkei .Hitachi Zosen's garbage burning power plant expected to begin operating in the early 2020s - Nikkei.  Full Article

Hitachi Zosen targets 100 bln yen in plant sales abroad in the year ending March 2019 - Nikkei<7004.T>
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Nikkei: Hitachi Zosen targets 100 billion yen in plant sales abroad in the year ending March 2019 - Nikkei .  Full Article

Hitachi Zosen expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 

Hitachi Zosen Corp:Expects an extraordinary loss of 1.7 bln yen for FY ended March 2016.Reason is that the profitability of unit Cumberland International LLC is not approved.  Full Article

