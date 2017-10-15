Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to combine shipbuilding design, engineering workforces-Nikkei
June 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will consolidate shipbuilding design and engineering workforces as part of effort to revive its vessel business - Nikkei.Mitsubishi Heavy's center may also design vessels ordered for Imabari or Namura - Nikkei.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries engineers at various shipyards to be brought under new vessel, marine technology center in yokohama as of July 1 - Nikkei.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' new vessel & marine technology center will also tie up with peers like imabari shipbuilding, namura shipbuilding - Nikkei . Full Article
West Japan Railway to buy 70 pct stake in unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
West Japan Railway Co <9021.T> : Says co plans to acquire a 70 percent stake in a Tokyo-based real estate agency (target company) which is the sub-subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T>, on Feb. 1, 2017 . Says transaction amount is 97 billion yen . Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to spin off real estate and related business to the target firm effect on Jan. 1, 2017 .Co will hold a 70 percent stake in the target company up from 0 percent. Full Article
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries may spin off ship design division - Nikkei
: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd may spin off ship design division - Nikkei . Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd says to focus on ship engines - Nikkei ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ;)). Full Article
Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift plans full acquisition of UniCarriers Corp
Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co Ltd <7105.T> : Says co, which is the unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T>, plans to buy 65 percent stake of shares(245,375 shares) in UniCarriers Corp, from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' wholly owned unit Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Forklift & Engine Turbocharger Holdings Ltd . Says transaction amount is 76.81 billion yen and effective date on Jan. 1, 2017 .Co will hold a 100 percent stake in UniCarriers Corp after transaction up from 35 percent. Full Article
Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Heavy near deal on nuclear fuel - Nikkei
Nikkei: Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi heavy near deal on nuclear fuel - Nikkei . Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi heavy are in final talks to integrate their nuclear fuel businesses as early as Spring - - Nikkei .Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi heavy expected to form joint holding co for their nuclear fuel businesses and will consider eventually merging them into one entity - Nikkei. Full Article
MHI Vestas wins 92.4 MW order in Aberdeen, UK
Danish-Japanese joint venture MHI Vestas offshore wind turbine manufacturer : Says has received an order to supply 11 V164-8.0 megawatt turbines for Vattenfall-owned company, Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm Ltd. . The 92.4 megawatt European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre project will conduct testing and demonstration of next generation products and services . Says the turbines will be the first to be able to power up to 8.4 megawatt . Installation and commissioning expected in the first half of 2018 . Will deliver a service contract of up to 20 years . Says blades for the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm will be produced at the MHI Vestas blade factory on the Isle of Wight Further company coverage: [VWS.CO][7011.T] (Copenhagen newsroom) ((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 33 96 96 03;)). Full Article
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to transfer injection molding machines business to unit
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T> : Says it plans to transfer its injection molding machines related business to its wholly owned unit Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plastic Technology Co Ltd .Says effective date on Jan. 1, 2017. Full Article
R&I affirms Mitsubishi Heavy Industries's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to transfer aircraft engine business to unit
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T>: Says it to transfer its defense aircraft engine and related business to its unit Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. .Says transaction planned effective on April 1, 2017. Full Article
Kobe Steel plant that supplied plane components being checked
