Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (7012.T)

RusHydro signs cooperation agreements with Japanese companies

RusHydro : Signs a number of agreements on further cooperation with Japanese companies during the visit of Russia's President Vladimir Putin to Tokyo . Signs memorandum of understanding with Mitsui <8031.T> as a follow-up to agreement on technological cooperation signed at the Eastern Economic Forum in Sept. . The parties agreed to continue to exchange information on Japanese technologies and jointly study feasibility of renewable energy projects, including construction of wind and geothermal power plants as well as projects of hydrogen production using renewable energy sources (RES) for use in fuel cells in isolated grid areas . RusHydro, Mitsui and Komaihaltec <5915.T> signed a memorandum of intent in the of wind power generation . The parties plan to cooperate in wind power generation aiming to reduce RES projects' costs through localization of wind turbine generators (WTG) or its components in Russia . The parties intend to explore potential sites in Russia suitable for the WTG local production and negotiate with potential local contractor(s) to evaluate possibility and feasibility of the WTG local production . RusHydro, Kawasaki Heavy Industries <7012.T> and Sojitz Corporation <2768.T> signed cooperation agreement aimed to expand use of gas turbines in new energy projects developed in the Russian Far East.

Kawasaki Heavy to make industrial robots in China - Nikkei

Nikkei: Kawasaki Heavy to make industrial robots in China - Nikkei . Kawasaki Heavy owns 51 percent of Chinese JV that plans to construct factory in inland city of Chongqing, looking to start production by year-end - Nikkei .Kawasaki Heavy's new industrial robots plant annual capacity expected to reach 1,000 units in first year and rise to 5,000 eventually - Nikkei.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries soon will introduce midsize refueling ships - Nikkei

: Kawasaki Heavy Industries soon will introduce midsize refueling ships that can carry 2,000 cu. Meters to 5,000 cu. Meters of LNG - Nikkei . Kawasaki hopes new models will boost orders in ship,offshore structures unit to 140 bln yen ($1.27 bln) in fiscal 2018, up 40% from fiscal 2015-Nikkei . Kawasaki Heavy Industries also is developing product tankers for carrying gasoline and diesel, as well as small containerships powered by LNG - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/1sOnHhW) Further company coverage: [ 7012.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces change of chairman and president

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd:Appoints Shigeru Murayama who is current president of the co, as chairman of the board.Appoints Yoshinori Kanehana as new president to succeed Shigeru Murayama.Changes effective in late June.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 1,570,000 million yen from 1,610,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 91,000 million yen from 96,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 89,000 million yen from 100,000 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 45,000 million yen from 69,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to 26.93 yen from 41.30 yen.Comments that decreased sales revenue is the main reason for the forecast.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries expects extraordinary loss for Q3 of FY 2016

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd:Says it expects an extraordinary loss of 221 million yen recorded as loss in shipbuilding business in Brazil, for Q3 of the fiscal year ending March 2016.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd - Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A to recall Teryx recreational off-highway vehicles - CPSC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd:Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A to recall Teryx recreational off-highway vehicles - CPSC.Quantity About 19,500 (an additional 11,000 were recalled for the same hazard in July 2014 and 7,000 for a different hazard in August 2012) - CPSC.Hazard Sticks or other debris can break through the vehicle's floor board and protrude into the foot rest area, posing an injury hazard to the operator and front passenger - CPSC.