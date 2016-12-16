Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (7012.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
RusHydro signs cooperation agreements with Japanese companies
RusHydro
Kawasaki Heavy to make industrial robots in China - Nikkei
Nikkei: Kawasaki Heavy to make industrial robots in China - Nikkei . Kawasaki Heavy owns 51 percent of Chinese JV that plans to construct factory in inland city of Chongqing, looking to start production by year-end - Nikkei .Kawasaki Heavy's new industrial robots plant annual capacity expected to reach 1,000 units in first year and rise to 5,000 eventually - Nikkei. Full Article
Kawasaki Heavy Industries soon will introduce midsize refueling ships - Nikkei
: Kawasaki Heavy Industries soon will introduce midsize refueling ships that can carry 2,000 cu. Meters to 5,000 cu. Meters of LNG - Nikkei . Kawasaki hopes new models will boost orders in ship,offshore structures unit to 140 bln yen ($1.27 bln) in fiscal 2018, up 40% from fiscal 2015-Nikkei . Kawasaki Heavy Industries also is developing product tankers for carrying gasoline and diesel, as well as small containerships powered by LNG - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/1sOnHhW) Further company coverage: [ 7012.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780). Full Article
Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces change of chairman and president
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd:Appoints Shigeru Murayama who is current president of the co, as chairman of the board.Appoints Yoshinori Kanehana as new president to succeed Shigeru Murayama.Changes effective in late June. Full Article
Kawasaki Heavy Industries lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 1,570,000 million yen from 1,610,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 91,000 million yen from 96,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 89,000 million yen from 100,000 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 45,000 million yen from 69,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to 26.93 yen from 41.30 yen.Comments that decreased sales revenue is the main reason for the forecast. Full Article
Kawasaki Heavy Industries expects extraordinary loss for Q3 of FY 2016
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd:Says it expects an extraordinary loss of 221 million yen recorded as loss in shipbuilding business in Brazil, for Q3 of the fiscal year ending March 2016. Full Article
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd - Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A to recall Teryx recreational off-highway vehicles - CPSC
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd:Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A to recall Teryx recreational off-highway vehicles - CPSC.Quantity About 19,500 (an additional 11,000 were recalled for the same hazard in July 2014 and 7,000 for a different hazard in August 2012) - CPSC.Hazard Sticks or other debris can break through the vehicle's floor board and protrude into the foot rest area, posing an injury hazard to the operator and front passenger - CPSC. Full Article
FACTBOX-Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
TOKYO, Oct 20 Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.