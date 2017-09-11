Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms IHI's rating at "BBB+" and says stable outlook-R&I

Sept 11 (Reuters) - IHI Corp <7013.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I .

IHI Corp to establish factory for compressors in Turkey - Nikkei

Nikkei: IHI Corp will partner with Dalgakiran Makina on the joint-venture plant to establish a factory for compressors in turkey - Nikkei . IHI Corp aims to begin production in turkey in FY starting April 2018 and reach annual output of about 200 compressors in fiscal 2021- Nikkei .JV plant in Turkey will be 51 pct owned by IHI Corp; around 1.5 billion yen in capital spending is planned - Nikkei.

IHI appears on track to generate 60 bln yen in operating profit this FY - Nikkei

Nikkei: IHI's operating profit for fiscal 2015 is now expected to come in 65 pct down on year, sharply lower than initial projection of 90 billion yen - Nikkei .IHI appears on track to generate some 60 billion yen ($561 million) in operating profit this fiscal year - Nikkei.

Ihi lowers consolidated full-year revenue outlook for FY 2016

Ihi Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,540,000 million yen from 1,550,000 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 22,000 million yen from 25,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 9,500 million yen from 15,000 million yen.Sees an increase of net profit forecast to 1,500 million yen from a loss of 30,000 million yen.Sees an increase of earnings per share to 0.97 yen from a loss of 19.43 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,558.58 billion yen, net profit of a loss of 23.03 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ihi to sell Tokyo-based property to Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Ihi Corp:To sell a Tokyo-based property to Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. for 20,000 million yen on March 31.

Ihi Corp announces officer changes

Ihi Corp:Appoints current president and CEO Tamotsu Saito as chairman to replace Kazuaki Kama.Appoints Tsugio Mitsuoka as president and CEO to succeed Tamotsu Saito.Effective April 1.

R&I affirms Ihi 's rating to "BBB+" and changes outlook to stable from positive

Ihi Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+".Rating outlook changed to stable from positive.

Ihi lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016; cancels year-end dividend for FY 2016

Ihi Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,550,000 million yen from 1,580,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 25,000 million yen from 50,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 15,000 million yen from 38,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to -30,000 million yen from 18,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to -19.43 yen from 11.66 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,584.66 billion yen, net income of 18.65 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the decreased sales and increased costs are the main reasons for the forecast.Resolved to cancel the year-end dividend for FY ending March 2016.Latest dividend forecast was an 3 yen per share.