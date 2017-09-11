IHI Corp (7013.T)
3,970JPY
7:00am BST
¥10 (+0.25%)
¥3,960
¥3,935
¥3,970
¥3,920
542,200
926,882
¥4,360
¥2,640
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms IHI's rating at "BBB+" and says stable outlook-R&I
Sept 11 (Reuters) - IHI Corp <7013.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I . Full Article
IHI Corp to establish factory for compressors in Turkey - Nikkei
Nikkei: IHI Corp will partner with Dalgakiran Makina on the joint-venture plant to establish a factory for compressors in turkey - Nikkei . IHI Corp aims to begin production in turkey in FY starting April 2018 and reach annual output of about 200 compressors in fiscal 2021- Nikkei .JV plant in Turkey will be 51 pct owned by IHI Corp; around 1.5 billion yen in capital spending is planned - Nikkei. Full Article
IHI appears on track to generate 60 bln yen in operating profit this FY - Nikkei
Nikkei: IHI's operating profit for fiscal 2015 is now expected to come in 65 pct down on year, sharply lower than initial projection of 90 billion yen - Nikkei .IHI appears on track to generate some 60 billion yen ($561 million) in operating profit this fiscal year - Nikkei. Full Article
Ihi lowers consolidated full-year revenue outlook for FY 2016
Ihi Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,540,000 million yen from 1,550,000 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 22,000 million yen from 25,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 9,500 million yen from 15,000 million yen.Sees an increase of net profit forecast to 1,500 million yen from a loss of 30,000 million yen.Sees an increase of earnings per share to 0.97 yen from a loss of 19.43 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,558.58 billion yen, net profit of a loss of 23.03 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Ihi to sell Tokyo-based property to Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
Ihi Corp:To sell a Tokyo-based property to Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. for 20,000 million yen on March 31. Full Article
Ihi Corp announces officer changes
Ihi Corp:Appoints current president and CEO Tamotsu Saito as chairman to replace Kazuaki Kama.Appoints Tsugio Mitsuoka as president and CEO to succeed Tamotsu Saito.Effective April 1. Full Article
R&I affirms Ihi 's rating to "BBB+" and changes outlook to stable from positive
Ihi Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+".Rating outlook changed to stable from positive. Full Article
Ihi lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016; cancels year-end dividend for FY 2016
Ihi Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,550,000 million yen from 1,580,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 25,000 million yen from 50,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 15,000 million yen from 38,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to -30,000 million yen from 18,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to -19.43 yen from 11.66 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,584.66 billion yen, net income of 18.65 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the decreased sales and increased costs are the main reasons for the forecast.Resolved to cancel the year-end dividend for FY ending March 2016.Latest dividend forecast was an 3 yen per share. Full Article
Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.