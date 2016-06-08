Concordia Financial Group Ltd (7186.T)
588JPY
7:00am BST
¥1 (+0.14%)
¥588
¥586
¥590
¥582
4,354,100
3,953,265
¥642
¥444
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
A pair of Japanese banks in talks to invest in Bank of Yokohama asset management unit - Nikkei
: A pair of Japanese banks are in late-stage talks to invest in Bank of Yokohama asset management unit to receive portion of its fund fees - Nikkei .Bank of Kyoto and Gunma Bank negotiating tie-ups with Sky Ocean Asset Management, which manages more than 23 billion Yen ($215 million) in assets - Nikkei. Full Article
Concordia Financial Group issues year-end dividend forecast for FY 2017
Concordia Financial Group:Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 7.5 yen per share, for FY ending March 2017.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 6.5 yen per share, for FY ending March 2017. Full Article
Japan regional banks face further delays in merger plans
TOKYO A proposed merger between two banks in southern Japan will likely be delayed for a second time over monopoly concerns, sources said, highlighting the difficulty regional banks face in trying to consolidate to survive the shrinking market.