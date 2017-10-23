Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toyota to operate second shift at all Japan plants as normal

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T>::Toyota says to operate second shift at all Japan plants as normal, after suspending first shift on Monday as typhoon precaution.

Toyota recalls about 310,000 units of certain Sienna models in the U.S.

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America Inc: :Toyota recalls certain model year 2005 - 2007, 2009 and 2010 Sienna vehicles.Says‍​ about 310,000 vehicles are involved in recall of some model year 2005 – 2007, 2009 and 2010 Sienna vehicles in the U.S..In recalled vehicles, grease inside shift lever assembly could transfer to other components, causing improper function.

Toyota: may not be able to recover $5.1 bln of Takata recall fees

June 26 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T>::may not be able to recover 570 billion yen ($5.12 billion) worth of recall costs from Takata Corp <<<7312.T>>>.sees minimal impact on earnings from recall fee, which has already been set aside.

U.S. October light vehicle sales volume totals 1.36 million units - Wards

: U.S. October light vehicle sales volume totals 1.36 million units - Wards . October U.S. auto sales 17.9 million on annualized basis, including estimate of ford sales - Wards . October U.S. auto sales fell 6 percent from year ago, including estimate of ford sales - Wards ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Toyota Finance expected to issue new three-year bonds with annual yield of about 0.0003 pct - Nikkei

Nikkei: Toyota Finance expected to issue new three-year bonds with an annual yield of about 0.0003 percent - Nikkei .Toyota Finance plans to raise about 25 billion yen ($241 million) - Nikkei.

Toyota Motor North America recalls certain model year 2016 and 2017 Prius vehicles

Toyota Motor North America Inc: Toyota Motor North America, Inc - conducting a safety recall of approximately 92,000 model year 2016 and 2017 Toyota Prius sedan vehicles in the U.S. .Toyota Motor North America, Inc - on the involved vehicles, there is a possibility that the parking brake could become inoperative.

Toyota, Daihatsu: to set up company for compact car product planning, production preparation for emerging markets

Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T>, Daihatsu Motor Co: to set up new company responsible for product planning to production preparation of compact vehicles for emerging markets . new company to be set up in January 2017 Further company coverage: [7203.T].

Toyota says Aug China vehicle sales +1.8 pct y/y

Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> says: Aug China vehicle sales total 95,900, +1.8 percent y/y, versus +5.7 percent in July . Jan-Aug China vehicle sales total 785,800, +12.3 percent y/y, versus +13.0 percent a year ago Further company coverage: [7203.T] (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Beijing Monitoring Desk) ((Judy.Hua@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Aug sales of 213,125 units, down 5 pct from last year on volume basis

Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. : August 2016 sales of 213,125 units, a decrease of 5 percent from august 2015 on a volume basis .With same amount of selling days in august 2016 compared to august 2015, sales were down 5 percent on a DSR basis.

Toyota Motor and NEC to join public-private initiative to develop core AI technology- Nikkei<6701.T><7203.T>

Nikkei: Toyota Motor and NEC to join public-private initiative to develop a core artificial intelligence technology- Nikkei . Government-backed Riken research institute's Center for Advanced Integrated Intelligence Research to open a research base September 1 in Tokyo - Nikkei . Science Ministry,oversees Riken,to seek about 10 billion yen for project in fiscal 2017 budget;participants expected to contribute hundreds of millions-Nikkei .