Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T)

Nikkei:Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors will team up to develop a system that supports convoys of self-driving trucks - Nikkei.

HINO MOTORS LTD:To issue a year-end dividend of 18 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for FY ended March 2016.Payment date June 27.Says latest dividend forecast was 20 yen per share.