Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Motors Corp's annual output in Russia to roughly triple to 30,000 units in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T>:Nissan says cannot sell Mitsubishi Motors shares within 10 years of closing of alliance deal with Mitsubishi, amended from 3 years previously agreed.

Mitsubishi Motors North America: Mitsubishi Motors reports September sales .Mitsubishi Motors North America reported September 2016 sales of 7,191 down 4.8 percent from September of 2015.

SA's Competition Tribunal conditionally okays Tradehold-Imbali deal

South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Approved merger whereby Tradehold intends to acquire Imbali Props 21, Saddle Path Props 69 and Collins Property Projects . Has approved with conditions merger of enX Group and Eqstra Newco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eqstra Holdings Ltd . Approved the proposed merger between Renault-controlled Nissan Motor Co. Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Mitsubishi Motors Corp <7211.T>: Says it expects the latest fuel economy revelation to have little impact on plans for Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T> to take a stake in the embattled automaker . Says it plans to pay customers compensation of up to 100,000 yen ($978) each for additional models with overstated fuel economy . Says it will stop domestic sales of affected models ($1 = 102.3000 yen) (naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com).

Nikkei: Japanese government found eight more Mitsubishi Motors models do not deliver fuel economy performance as advertised - Nikkei citing sources . Transport ministry will announce its findings by Tuesday, will order Mitsubishi Motors to submit correct figures for offending vehicles - Nikkei .Mitsubishi Motors may consider compensating owners of 8 models in question if much difference between government findings and advertised figures - Nikkei.

: Mitsubishi Motors reports June sales .Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc reported June 2016 sales of 8,023, up one percent from June of last year.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp <7211.T>:.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp <7211.T>: Mitsubishi Motors says expects 145 billion yen ($1.4 billion) net loss for this FY For a table click on: [nXB1TB2B58] Further company coverage: [7211.T] ($1 = 104.4200 yen).

Nikkei: Mitsubishi Motors' tax burden, related to additional vehicle tax on behalf of customers, is projected to jump to between JPY 8 bln - JPY 9 bln this FY - Nikkei . Mitsubishi Motors to book 50 bln yen in extraordinary losses for current FY, chiefly from payments to owners of four minicar models affected - Nikkei . Mitsubishi Motors likely will suffer a consolidated net loss of over 100 bln yen ($956 mln) for current fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei .Mitsubishi Motors aims to resume production and sales of the minicars around early July at the soonest - Nikkei.