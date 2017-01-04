Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T)
Mazda North American Operations says December U.S. Sales fell 1.8 pct
Mazda North American Operations :Says December U.S. sales of 28,754 vehicles, representing a decrease of 1.8 percent versus December of last year. Full Article
Mazda North American Operations posts Sept U.S. sales of 24,889 units, down 2.8 pct
Mazda North American Operations: Mazda reports september sales .Reported September U.S. Sales of 24,889 vehicles, representing a decrease of 2.8 percent versus last year. Full Article
Mazda North American Operations reports Aug U.S. sales down 12.8 pct from last year
Mazda North American Operations :August u.s. Sales of 26,109 vehicles, representing a decrease of 12.8 percent versus last year. Full Article
Mazda Motor's qtrly group operating profit likely dropped 6 pct to around 50 bln yen - Nikkei
Nikkei: Mazda Motor's group operating profit likely dropped 6 pct to around 50 billion yen ($471 million) in the three months ended June - Nikkei .Mazda Motor Corp will probably also maintain its full-year projection of operating profit declining 25 pct to 170 billion yen - Nikkei. Full Article
Mazda recalls around 430,000 vehicles in Japan including Demio
Mazda Motor Corp <7261.T>:recalls around 430,000 vehicles in Japan including Demio, issues 2 other recalls for Bongo, RX-8, other models - transport ministry. Full Article
R&I affirms Mazda Motor's rating at "BBB+" and says stable outlook
Mazda Motor Corp <7261.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "BBB+" .Says rating outlook stable. Full Article
Mazda Motor aims to boost global suv output and sales in fiscal 2018 to 800,000 units - Nikkei
Nikkei: Mazda Motor aims to boost global suv output and sales in fiscal 2018 to 800,000 units, or 50% more than in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei . Mazda Motor intends to broaden its suv lineup and tool more of its factories for mixed model production - Nikkei . 800,000 suvs Mazda plans to make in fiscal 2018 will account for 50% of its total planned global production of 1.65 million cars that year - Nikkei . Mazda plans a full model change for the CX-5 next february, and will debut a new suv model with three rows of seats in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei .During latter half of 2016, some production of mazda's Cx-3 subcompact crossover suv will be shifted from main plant in Hiroshima to a plant in Hofu - Nikkei. Full Article
Mazda North American Operations reports May U.S. sales of 28,328 vehicles, down 4.3 pct
Mazda North American Operations:Mazda North American Operations reported May 2016 U.S. sales of 28,328 vehicles, representing a decrease of 4.3 percent versus last year. Full Article
Mazda Motor expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016
Mazda Motor Corp:Expects an extraordinary loss of 40,708 mln yen for FY ended March 2016.Says the loss is recorded for quality related cost. Full Article
Mazda Motor Corp - Suzuki recalls 1.6 mln cars in Japan over air conditioning part - Reuters
Mazda Motor Corp:Suzuki Motor recalls around 1.6 million vehicles in Japan - Transport Ministry - RTRS.Suzuki recalling a total of 1.3 million Suzuki brand vehicles in Japan, other produced for Nissan, Mazda.Suzuki Motor recalling Palette, Wagon-R, other models for issues over air conditioning compressor part. Full Article
