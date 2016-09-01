Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maruti Suzuki India August total vehicle sales up about 12.2 pct<7269.T>

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Says August total sales of 132,211 vehicles versus 117,864 vehicles last year . Says August total domestic sales of 119,931 vehicles up 12.3 percent ; passenger car sales 90269 units, up 4.4 percent . Says August export sales of 12,280 vehicles versus 11,083 vehicles last year .

Suzuki Motor shuts down a Malaysian motorcycle assembly plant- Nikkei<7269.T>

Nikkei:Suzuki Motor closed a malaysian motorcycle assembly plant; will now export bikes from Japan-Nikkei . Suzuki Motor expects to assemble 1.44 million motorcycles in fiscal 2016 -Nikkei .

Maruti Suzuki India says July total sales up 12.7 pct<7269.T>

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Says July total sales of 137116 vehicles versus 121,712 vehicles last year . Says July total domestic sales of 125778 vehicles versus 110,405 vehicles last year . Says July export sales of 11338 vehicles versus 11,307 vehicles last year . Says July total domestic sales of 125764 vehicles versus 110,405 vehicles last year .

Maruti Suzuki India June-qtr profit up 23 pct<7269.T>

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 14.86 billion rupees, up 23 percent . June-quarter net sales 146.55 billion rupees, up 12.1 percent . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 12.39 billion rupees .

Suzuki Motor Corp inked a partnership deal for developing a lunar probe - Nikkei<7269.T>

NIKKEI : Inked a partnership deal with a private-sector team for developing a lunar probe - Nikkei .

Maruti Suzuki India June total sales down 13.9 pct<7269.T>

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Says June total sales of 98,840 vehicles versus 114,756 vehicles last year . Says June passenger cars sales of 72,551 vehicles versus 86,630 vehicles last year . Says June export sales of 6,707 vehicles versus 12,130 vehicles last year . Says co expects to recover production loss due to fire at vendor Subros, during the course of the year . Says June total domestic sales of 92,133 vehicles vs 102,626 vehicles last year .

Suzuki Motor says CEO change

Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> :Says it names Toshihiro Suzuki as new chief executive officer (CEO) to replace Osamu Suzuki, effective on June 29.

Japan's Suzuki: undecided on replacements for CEO, VP roles

Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> : undecided on replacements for CEO, VP roles Further company coverage: [7269.T] (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu) ((Ritsuko.Ando@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Suzuki Motor says Osamu Suzuki's resignation from CEO

Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> :Says the company's chief executive officer (CEO) and chairman of the board, Osamu Suzuki to resign from the position of CEO, effective on June 29.

Suzuki halts production at 3 Japan factories after explosion at Toyota supplier plant - Kyodo

Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> halts production at 3 Japan factories after explosion at Toyota supplier plant - Kyodo Further company coverage:.