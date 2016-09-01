Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Maruti Suzuki India August total vehicle sales up about 12.2 pct<7269.T>
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Suzuki Motor shuts down a Malaysian motorcycle assembly plant- Nikkei<7269.T>
Nikkei:Suzuki Motor closed a malaysian motorcycle assembly plant; will now export bikes from Japan-Nikkei . Suzuki Motor expects to assemble 1.44 million motorcycles in fiscal 2016 -Nikkei . Full Article
Maruti Suzuki India says July total sales up 12.7 pct<7269.T>
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Maruti Suzuki India June-qtr profit up 23 pct<7269.T>
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Suzuki Motor Corp inked a partnership deal for developing a lunar probe - Nikkei<7269.T>
NIKKEI : Inked a partnership deal with a private-sector team for developing a lunar probe - Nikkei . Full Article
Maruti Suzuki India June total sales down 13.9 pct<7269.T>
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Suzuki Motor says CEO change
Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> :Says it names Toshihiro Suzuki as new chief executive officer (CEO) to replace Osamu Suzuki, effective on June 29. Full Article
Japan's Suzuki: undecided on replacements for CEO, VP roles
Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> : undecided on replacements for CEO, VP roles Further company coverage: [7269.T] (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu) ((Ritsuko.Ando@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Suzuki Motor says Osamu Suzuki's resignation from CEO
Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> :Says the company's chief executive officer (CEO) and chairman of the board, Osamu Suzuki to resign from the position of CEO, effective on June 29. Full Article
Suzuki halts production at 3 Japan factories after explosion at Toyota supplier plant - Kyodo
Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> halts production at 3 Japan factories after explosion at Toyota supplier plant - Kyodo Further company coverage:. Full Article
Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.