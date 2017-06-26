Subaru Corp (7270.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Subaru says will need to set aside more for Takata-related recalls this FY
June 26 (Reuters) - Subaru Corp <7270.T>::will need to set aside more for Takata-related recalls this FY, still in process of calculating. Full Article
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA's division acquires Subaru Industrial Power Products
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA: Acquisition of technology will let unit sell EH Series V-Twin Overhead Valve multi-purpose engines both within Japan, overseas . Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, acquires Subaru Industrial Power Products . Fuji Heavy Industries is ceasing production and sale of multi-purpose engines, etc. at end of September 2017 . YMUS will continue after-sales service for Fuji Heavy Industries' multi-purpose engine business in North America .Fuji Heavy Industries will transfer to Yamaha Motor Powered Products EH65, EH72, and EH65V of EH Series V-Twin Overhead Valve multi-purpose engine range. Full Article
NHTSA says Subaru recalling certain model year 2010-2014 legacy vehicles
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration : Subaru recalling certain vehicles due to fire risk and crash risk from contamination relating to windshield wiper motor . Subaru recalling certain model year 2010-2014 legacy vehicles made November 2008 to June 2013 and 2010-2014 outback vehicles made January 2009 to June 2013 Source: (http://bit.ly/2d14G41) Further company coverage: [7270.T] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Subaru Of America Inc reports August sales of 60,418 vehicles, up 14.7 pct
Subaru Of America Inc:Subaru Of America Inc reported 60,418 vehicle sales for august 2016, a 14.7 percent increase over August 2015 sales of 52,697 vehicles. Full Article
Changchai to buy 67 pct stake in JV from Fuji Heavy Industries
Changchai Co Ltd <000570.SZ> : Says it plans to buy a 67 percent stake in a Changzhou-based gasoline engine maker (joint venture) from Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd <7270.T>, for 26.3 million yuan .Says the co to hold a 100 percent stake in JV up from 33 percent after the transaction. Full Article
Fuji Heavy Industries'Group operating profit fell 25% on the year for April-June qtr- Nikkei
: Fuji Heavy Industries' Group operating profit fell 25% on the year for the April-June quarter- Nikkei . Fuji Heavy Industries' Group plans to book 30 bln yen in losses during the year ending in March involving recall of Takata air-bag inflators- Nikkei . Fuji Heavy Industries' Group most of 30 bln yen losses from recall of Takata air-bag inflators will be booked in the April-June period - Nikkei .Fuji Heavy Industries' Group expected to retain forecast of 25.7% growth in operating profit to 420 bln yen for the year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd <7270.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
Fuji Heavy recalls vehicles in Japan over Takata air bags
Fuji Heavy Industries <7270.T>: Fuji Heavy Industries: Recalling vehicles to replace Takata air bag inflators . Recalls around 290,000 vehicles in Japan including Subaru Legacy Further company coverage: <7270.T> (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu) ((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Subaru maker to boost sales incentives on U.S. cars - Nikkei
Nikkei:Subaru maker Fuji Heavy Industries will raise by 22% amount spent on sales incentives in U.S. to $1,100 per vehicle for FY ending next March - Nikkei. Full Article
Fuji Heavy Industries plans to change name into SUBARU CORPORATION
Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd <7270.T> :Says it plans to change its name into SUBARU CORPORATION from Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd with effective date on April 1, 2017. Full Article
Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
