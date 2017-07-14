Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (7272.T)
3,310JPY
7:00am BST
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥3,310
¥3,290
¥3,315
¥3,250
1,651,400
1,455,601
¥3,525
¥2,171
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities - Nikkei
July 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei:Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities and plans to invest billions of yen, between 2017 and 2019- Nikkei.Yamaha plans to use the Indonesian facilities to make motorcycle engines starting this year - Nikkei.Yamaha Motor plans to invest billions of yen between 2017 and 2019 to prepare lines with capacity for some 10,000 to 20,000 large engines a year - Nikkei.Yamaha Motor Co Ltd plans to shift a portion of the production for engines larger than 700cc from Iwata factory to Indonesia - Nikkei.Yamaha Motor plans to add more models of motorcycles in 2018 but at the same time intends to use about 20% fewer types of engines compared with 2015 - Nikkei. Full Article
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA's division acquires Subaru Industrial Power Products
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA: Acquisition of technology will let unit sell EH Series V-Twin Overhead Valve multi-purpose engines both within Japan, overseas . Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, acquires Subaru Industrial Power Products . Fuji Heavy Industries is ceasing production and sale of multi-purpose engines, etc. at end of September 2017 . YMUS will continue after-sales service for Fuji Heavy Industries' multi-purpose engine business in North America .Fuji Heavy Industries will transfer to Yamaha Motor Powered Products EH65, EH72, and EH65V of EH Series V-Twin Overhead Valve multi-purpose engine range. Full Article
Yamaha Motor aims to increase its operating profit margin on motorcycle sales in Southeast Asia to 10 pct by end of 2018 - Nikkei
Nikkei: Yamaha Motor aims to lift global sales as high as 1.3 trillion yen ($13 bln) and bring operating profit to 74 bln yen by the end of 2018 - Nikkei .Yamaha Motor aims to increase its operating profit margin on motorcycle sales in southeast asia to 10 pct by end of 2018 - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Yamaha Motor's rating at "A-" and stable outlook
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has affirmed the rating on the company at "A-".The rating outlook is stable. Full Article
Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.