Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (7272.T)

July 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei:Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities and plans to invest billions of yen, between 2017 and 2019- Nikkei.Yamaha plans to use the Indonesian facilities to make motorcycle engines starting this year - Nikkei.Yamaha Motor plans to invest billions of yen between 2017 and 2019 to prepare lines with capacity for some 10,000 to 20,000 large engines a year - Nikkei.Yamaha Motor Co Ltd plans to shift a portion of the production for engines larger than 700cc from Iwata factory to Indonesia - Nikkei.Yamaha Motor plans to add more models of motorcycles in 2018 but at the same time intends to use about 20% fewer types of engines compared with 2015 - Nikkei.