Nikon's sales likely dipped 1 pct to around 340 bln yen for April-September half - Nikkei
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Nikon's operating profit for the April-September half apparently shrank about 30% on the year - Nikkei.Nikon corp's sales likely dipped 1% to around 340 billion yen for April-September half - Nikkei. Full Article
Athersys and Nikon Cell Innovation to collaborate on MultiStem manufacturing in Japan
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Athersys Inc
Nikon to offer early-retirement program for 1,000 employees
Nikon <7731.T>: Says it will offer an early-retirement program with a subsidiary to employees, who are above 40 years old as of March 31, 2017 and over 5 years of service . Says offering period from Jan. 30, 2017 to Feb. 10, 2017 . The company expects 1,000 employees to take the offer . Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on March 31 .The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees. Full Article
Nikon announces details of voluntary retirement programme
Nikon Corp <7731.T>: Nikon says to cut about 1,000 jobs through voluntary retirement . Application period is from Jan 30 to Feb 10 with retirement date of March 31, 2017 .Nikon announced on Nov 8 plans to conduct groupwide restructuring. Full Article
Hon Hai Precision buys equipment, unit Foxteq invests in Megvii Tech
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd <2347.TW> : Says unit Foxteq Holdings buys 2.27 million shares in Megvii Technology Ltd for $20 million .Says it buys machinery equipment worth T$707.7 million ($22.59 million) from Screen Finetech Solutions, T$504.4 million from Nissin Ion Equipment, T$1.3 billion from Nikon Corporation <7731.T>. Full Article
Nikon Corp sees operating profit down 25 pct to 46 billion Yen for FY - Nikkei
Nikkei: For the full year, Nikon sees operating profit down 25 pct to 46 billion Yen - Nikkei .Nikon corp will likely report a group operating profit of roughly 9 billion Yen ($84.5 million) for the April-June quarter - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Nikon's rating at "A" and says stable outlook
Nikon Corp <7731.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "A" .Says rating outlook stable. Full Article
Nikon appoints Masashi Oka as CFO
Nikon Corp <7731.T>:Says the company appoints Masashi Oka as CFO, effective June 29. Full Article
Nikon expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016
Nikon Corp:Expects to record 7,047 million yen impairment loss as extraordinary loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. Full Article
Hon Hai Precision Ind. to buy machinery equipment from Nikon
Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co Ltd:To buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$2,482,527,920 in total from Nikon Corp. Full Article
