Canon Inc (7751.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
U.S. Department of defense purchases over 100 RadPRO(1) SOLTUS 100M Mobile Digital X-ray Systems from Virtual Imaging
June 19 (Reuters) - Canon U.S.A.::U.S. Department of defense purchased from Virtual Imaging over 100 RadPRO(1) SOLTUS 100M Mobile Digital X-ray Systems for use by U.S. Army. Full Article
Shanon says business alliance with Canon Marketing Japan
June 7 (Reuters) - Shanon Inc <3976.T>:* Says it signed a business alliance agreement with Canon Marketing Japan Inc <8060.T>.* Says two entities will cooperate on sale of SHANON MARKETING PLATFORM. Full Article
Canon Inc probably saw group operating profit roughly double on the year in the January-March quarter - Nikkei
April 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Canon Inc probably saw its group operating profit roughly double on the year in the January-March quarter to about 80 billion yen - Nikkei.Canon Inc's sales apparently grew 20 percent to just over 950 billion yen for the January-March quarter - Nikkei.Canon Inc is now seen posting a 20% boost in operating profit to about 270 billion yen for full year through December, up from previous forecast - Nikkei.Canon Inc sales are expected to rise 20 percent to 4.2 trillion yen or so, for the full year through December - Nikkei. Full Article
Japan's Canon Inc reports 19.9 pct stake in T2 Biosystems - SEC filing
T2 Biosystems Inc
Canon U.S.A. announces equity investment in T2 Biosystems
Canon U.S.A. <7751.T> : Canon U.S.A. announces equity investment in T2 Biosystems Inc . Has purchased approximately $40 million of T2 biosystems stock at closing market price of $6.56 in a private placement . Says investment results in Canon's ownership of approximately 19.9 percent of T2 Biosystems .Seymour Liebman , EVP, chief administrative officer and general counsel, Canon U.S.A Inc will join T2 Biosystems board of directors. Full Article
Canon sees oper profit of 7 bln yen in segment that includes Canon Tokki for FY ending Dec - Nikkei
Nikkei: Tokyo Electron aims to boost operating profit at its display production equipment business to at least 12 billion yen in fiscal 2019 - Nikkei .Canon expects operating profit of 7 billion yen in the segment that includes Canon Tokki for the fiscal year ending in December - Nikkei. Full Article
Japan Fair Trade Commission: Approves Canon's purchase of Toshiba Medical
Japan Fair Trade Commission: approves purchase of Toshiba Medical by Canon Inc <7751.T> . issued warning to Canon over the way it notified authorities about Toshiba Medical purchase .Canon's method could be in violation of antitrust laws. Full Article
Japan Fair Trade Commission to brief on Canon's deal to buy Toshiba Medical
Japan's Fair Trade Commission: - says to brief on Canon Inc's <7751.T> deal to purchase Toshiba's <6502.T> medical unit at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) - to approve Canon's purchase of Toshiba Medical - Nikkei:. Full Article
Chunghwa Picture Tubes subsidiary to buy TFT-LCD production equipment from CANON INC
Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd:A subsidiary to buy a batch of TFT-LCD production equipment at 4.54 billion yen from CANON INC. Full Article
Toshiba to sell TMSC to CANON for about 665.5 bln yen
Toshiba Corp:To sell wholly owned subsidiaryTMSC to CANON INC for about 665.5 bln yen.Acquisition date not decided. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Canon raises annual profit forecast on growing demand for OLED equipment
* Q3 op profit more than doubles to Y80.46 bln (Adds details of third-quarter performance, context)