Canon Inc (7751.T)

June 19 (Reuters) - Canon U.S.A.::U.S. Department of defense purchased from Virtual Imaging over 100 RadPRO(1) SOLTUS 100M Mobile Digital X-ray Systems for use by U.S. Army.

Shanon says business alliance with Canon Marketing Japan

June 7 (Reuters) - Shanon Inc <3976.T>:* Says it signed a business alliance agreement with Canon Marketing Japan Inc <8060.T>.* Says two entities will cooperate on sale of SHANON MARKETING PLATFORM.

Canon Inc probably saw group operating profit roughly double on the year in the January-March quarter - Nikkei

April 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Canon Inc probably saw its group operating profit roughly double on the year in the January-March quarter to about 80 billion yen - Nikkei.Canon Inc's sales apparently grew 20 percent to just over 950 billion yen for the January-March quarter - Nikkei.Canon Inc is now seen posting a 20% boost in operating profit to about 270 billion yen for full year through December, up from previous forecast - Nikkei.Canon Inc sales are expected to rise 20 percent to 4.2 trillion yen or so, for the full year through December - Nikkei.

Japan's Canon Inc reports 19.9 pct stake in T2 Biosystems - SEC filing

T2 Biosystems Inc : Japan's Canon Inc reports 19.9 pct stake in T2 Biosystems Inc as of September 21, 2016 - SEC filing . Canon says T2 Biosystems and Canon USA entered into a voting and standstill agreement and a registration rights agreement . Canon says T2 Biosystems has agreed to give Canon USA certain board designation rights . Canon says T2 Biosystems to initially appoint Seymour Liebman, an EVP at Canon USA, as a class I director on the T2 board .Canon says Canon USA beneficially owns 6 million shares of common stock of T2 Biosystems as of Sept 21.

Canon U.S.A. <7751.T> : Canon U.S.A. announces equity investment in T2 Biosystems Inc . Has purchased approximately $40 million of T2 biosystems stock at closing market price of $6.56 in a private placement . Says investment results in Canon's ownership of approximately 19.9 percent of T2 Biosystems .Seymour Liebman , EVP, chief administrative officer and general counsel, Canon U.S.A Inc will join T2 Biosystems board of directors.

Canon sees oper profit of 7 bln yen in segment that includes Canon Tokki for FY ending Dec - Nikkei

Nikkei: Tokyo Electron aims to boost operating profit at its display production equipment business to at least 12 billion yen in fiscal 2019 - Nikkei .Canon expects operating profit of 7 billion yen in the segment that includes Canon Tokki for the fiscal year ending in December - Nikkei.

Japan Fair Trade Commission: approves purchase of Toshiba Medical by Canon Inc <7751.T> . issued warning to Canon over the way it notified authorities about Toshiba Medical purchase .Canon's method could be in violation of antitrust laws.

Japan's Fair Trade Commission: - says to brief on Canon Inc's <7751.T> deal to purchase Toshiba's <6502.T> medical unit at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) - to approve Canon's purchase of Toshiba Medical - Nikkei:.

Chunghwa Picture Tubes subsidiary to buy TFT-LCD production equipment from CANON INC

Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd:A subsidiary to buy a batch of TFT-LCD production equipment at 4.54 billion yen from CANON INC.

Toshiba to sell TMSC to CANON for about 665.5 bln yen

Toshiba Corp:To sell wholly owned subsidiaryTMSC to CANON INC for about 665.5 bln yen.Acquisition date not decided.