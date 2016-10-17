Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Citizen Watch's rating at "A" and says stable outlook – R&I

Citizen Watch Co Ltd <7762.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Citizen Watch's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Citizen Holdings to merge two units; announces name change

Citizen Holdings Co Ltd:To merge with its Tokyo-based unit engaged in manufacture and sale of watch and related parts, and its another Tokyo-based unit engaged in real estate related business, with effective on Oct. 1.Says the two units to be dissolved after the transaction.To change its name into Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. after the merger.

Citizen Holdings to sell business in unit to JAPAN CASH MACHINE

Citizen Holdings Co Ltd:Says the company to sell i clear system products and notes conveyance machinery products related business in its Tokyo-based unit SILVER DENKEN CO., LTD. to JAPAN CASH MACHINE CO LTD on July 1.Transaction amount to be determined.

Citizen Holdings announces transition to operating holding company structure

Citizen Holdings Co Ltd:Resolved to commence preparations to make the transition from a pure holding company structure to an operating holding company structure by Oct. 1.The Company plans to make the transition to a structure with the Company as the operating holding company by the method of absorption-type merger in which the Company is the surviving entity and Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. and Citizen Business Expert Co., Ltd. will be extinguished.With the transition to the operating holding company structure, the Company also plans to change the Company’s trade name to Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.