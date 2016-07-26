Edition:
United Kingdom

Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd (7912.T)

7912.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,722JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥30 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
¥2,692
Open
¥2,710
Day's High
¥2,724
Day's Low
¥2,699
Volume
790,200
Avg. Vol
791,258
52-wk High
¥2,768
52-wk Low
¥1,974

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dai Nippon Printing completes repurchase of 13.2 mln shares for 15 bln yen
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says it completed repurchase of 13.2 million shares for 15.00 billion yen .Says previous plan disclosed on May 12.  Full Article

R&I affirms Dai Nippon Printing's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook –R&I
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "AA-" –R&I .Says rating outlook stable –R&I.  Full Article

Gemalto wins order from Dai Nippon Printing
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Gemalto NV :Dai Nippon Printing <7912.T> selects Gemalto to offer cloud-based authentication for secure mobile payments and internet banking in Japan.  Full Article

Dai Nippon Printing to repurchase 17 mln shares
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says it will repurchase up to 17 million shares, representing a 2.7 percent stake for up to 15 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 13 to Aug. 31.  Full Article

Dai Nippon Printing to retire 17 mln shares
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says it will retire 17 million shares (2.5 percent stake) of its common stock on May 26 .Says the total shares outstanding will be 663. 5 million shares after the retirement.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd News

BRIEF-Photronics Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

» More 7912.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials