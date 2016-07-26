Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dai Nippon Printing completes repurchase of 13.2 mln shares for 15 bln yen

Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says it completed repurchase of 13.2 million shares for 15.00 billion yen .Says previous plan disclosed on May 12.

R&I affirms Dai Nippon Printing's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook –R&I

Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "AA-" –R&I .Says rating outlook stable –R&I.

Gemalto wins order from Dai Nippon Printing

Gemalto NV :Dai Nippon Printing <7912.T> selects Gemalto to offer cloud-based authentication for secure mobile payments and internet banking in Japan.

Dai Nippon Printing to repurchase 17 mln shares

Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says it will repurchase up to 17 million shares, representing a 2.7 percent stake for up to 15 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 13 to Aug. 31.

Dai Nippon Printing to retire 17 mln shares

Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says it will retire 17 million shares (2.5 percent stake) of its common stock on May 26 .Says the total shares outstanding will be 663. 5 million shares after the retirement.