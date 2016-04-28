Yamaha Corp (7951.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

YAMAHA issues consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2017

YAMAHA CORP:Says it issued the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 420 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2017.Operating profit of 42 billion yen.Ordinary profit of 42 billion yen.Net profit of 45.5 billion yen.FY 2017 revenues of 447.80 billion yen, net income of 36.43 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

YAMAHA completes share repurchase

YAMAHA CORP:Completes repurchase of 6,182,400 shares of its common stock, at the price of 19,999,748,900 yen in total, on April 8.

YAMAHA to repurchase shares up to 20 billion yen in total

YAMAHA CORP:To repurchase up to 9,000,000 shares, representing a 4.6 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 20 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from Feb. 5 to July 15.

YAMAHA raises year-end dividend forecast to 26 yen per share for FY 2016

YAMAHA CORP:Raises year-end dividend outlook to 26 yen per share, from 18 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.

YAMAHA announces merger between subsidiaries

YAMAHA CORP:Says its wholly owned Shizuoka-based subsidiary to merge with its another wholly owned Shizuoka-based subsidiary YAMAHA MUSIC ELECTORNICS JAPAN CO., LTD. on April 1, 2016.Says YAMAHA MUSIC ELECTORNICS to be dissolved after transaction.