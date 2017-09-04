Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Marubeni and commercial trade firm to cut stake in Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology Joint Stock to 0 pct

Sept 4(Reuters) - Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology Joint Stock Co Ltd <300388.SZ>:Says Marubeni Corp <<<8002.T>>> and a Beijing-based commercial trade firm, who are persons acting in concert, plan to jointly sell entire 14.9 percent stake in the company.

DMCI Holdings says Maynilad signed a loan agreement with JICA

June 13 (Reuters) - DMCI Holdings Inc ::Maynilad Water Services signed a 10.8 billion pesos loan agreement with Japan International Cooperation Agency and 3 of Japan’s largest private commercial banks.Agreement to fund Maynilad's non-revenue water and water expansion capital expenditure projects for next four years.

Marubeni to raise an objection to the judgment

May 22 (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp <8002.T>:* Say South Jakarta-based supreme court made a judgment on the lawsuit filed by five units of Sugar Group.* According to the judgment, the company and other three defendants are requested to pay compensation of $250 million .* Says it will raise an objection to the judgment .

Marubeni announces on-site inspection by Japan Fair Trade Commission

Marubeni Corp <8002.T>:Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of the firms who bid for personal protective equipment supply ordered by Tokyo City, including the co.

Marubeni plans subordinated loan of 250 bln yen

Marubeni corp <8002.T> :Says it plans to take out an eternity subordinated loan worth 250 billion yen in total.

Marubeni: to raise 250 bln yen through perpetual subordinated loans

Marubeni Corp <8002.T>: to raise 250 billion yen ($2.47 billion) through perpetual subordinated loans Further company coverage: [8002.T] ($1 = 101.1200 yen).

R&I affirms Marubeni's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Marubeni Corp <8002.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Marubeni to acquire minority stake in Portuguese gas supplier-Nikkei<8002.T>

Nikkei: Marubeni & other investors to form special-purpose co that will buy 20%-plus interest in Galp Gas Natural Distribuicao -Nikkei . The deal will leave Marubeni Holding a roughly 10% stake in GGND, worth an estimated 10 billion yen or so - Nikkei .

Noble Energy commences production at gunflint in the Gulf Of Mexico

Noble Energy Inc: Noble Energy commences production at Gunflint in the Gulf of Mexico . Gunflint development is a subsea tie-back to gulfstar one facility owned by Williams Partners L.P. and Marubeni Corporation . Gunflint two-well field is ramping up, anticipated to reach minimum gross production of 20 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day . Net amount to noble energy is expected to be at least 5 mboe/d .Net amount to co has potential for additional volumes dependent upon available capacity at third-party host facility.

InfraREIT comments on Hunt's transaction; ownership level unchanged

Infrareit Inc : Infrareit inc says comments on hunt's transaction; ownership level unchanged . Exchange between Hunt and Marubeni had no effect on hunt's fully-diluted ownership of Infrareit . Deal had no effect on hunt's obligations under lock-up agreement between hunt and co which was executed in connection with infrareit's 2015 IPO .Hunt exchanged shares of infrareit common stock for equal number of partnership units in operating partnership held by unit of Marubeni Corp.