Toyota Tsusho Corp (8015.T)
4,060JPY
7:00am BST
¥65 (+1.63%)
¥3,995
¥4,000
¥4,065
¥4,000
504,400
634,198
¥4,065
¥2,324
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms Toyota Tsusho's rating at "A+" and says stable outlook – R&I
Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Toyota Tsusho to transfer domestic insurance agent business to TOYOTA TSUSHO INSURANCE PARTNERS CORPORATION
Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T>:Says it plans to transfer its entire domestic insurance agent business to wholly owned unit TOYOTA TSUSHO INSURANCE PARTNERS CORPORATION on July 1, 2017. Full Article
Ballard, Toyota Tsusho sign agreement for fuel cell products distribution in Japan
Ballard Power Systems Inc
Toyota Tsusho plans to merge two units Tomen Electronics, Toyota Tsusho Electronics - Nikkei<8015.T>
Nikkei: Toyota Tsusho plans to merge two wholly owned units Tomen Electronics and Toyota Tsusho Electronics - Nikkei . New company sees annual sales of around 460 billion yen, based on figures for the year ended in March - Nikkei .Merging two semiconductor trading houses will conclude major restructuring - Nikkei. Full Article
Sapporo Holdings, along with Toyota Tsusho, acquired Ridgefield's - Nikkei<2501.T><8015.T>
Nikkei: Sapporo Holdings acquired Ridgefield's in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho for $13.9 million - Nikkei . Full Article
Toyota Tsusho Corp decreases stake in Lilycolor to 9.8 pct from 14.9 pct
Lilycolor Co Ltd <9827.T>:Says Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T> decreased stake in the company to 9.8 percent from 14.9 percent on May 19. Full Article
Toyota Tsusho lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Toyota Tsusho Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ended March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 8,150,000 million yen from 8,400,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 140,000 million yen from 154,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 128,000 million yen from 139,000 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to a loss of 44,000 million yen from 35,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to a loss of 125.07 yen from 99.48 yen.Comments that revaluation of business value and impairment loss are the main reasons for the forecast. Full Article
Toyota Tsusho's stake in Lilycolor to decrease
Lilycolor Co Ltd:Says Toyota Tsusho's voting rights in Lilycolor to decrease to 14.94 pct from 20.12 pct, and Toyota Tsusho's holding stake in Lilycolor to decrease to 14.43 pct from 19.43 pct.Effective March 2. Full Article
Lilycolor cancels capital and business alliance with Toyota Tsusho
Lilycolor Co Ltd:Cancelled a business and capital alliance with Toyota Tsusho on Feb. 12. Full Article
PTTGC announces $4 billion five-year-investment plan for eastern Thailand
