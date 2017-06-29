Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kanemi announces shareholding structure change

June 29(Reuters) - Kanemi Co Ltd <2669.T>:Says its top shareholder FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co.,Ltd. <<<8028.T>>> will increase voting power in the company to 52.5 percent from 26.1 percent and will be the parent company of the company .Says ITOCHU Corp <<<8001.T>>>, third biggest shareholder of the company, will cut voting power in the company to 0 percent from 10.2 percent.Says current chairman Ryoji Miwa, the second biggest shareholder of the company, will cut voting power to 2.4 percent from 12.2 percent, and will become fourth biggest shareholder of the company .Effective date will be as of the last day of July.

FamilyMart UNY Holdings to issue corporation bonds worth totaling 40 bln yen

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd <8028.T> : Says it plans to issue the first series 5-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 30 billion yen with coupon rate of 0.14 percent and maturity date on Feb. 22, 2022 .Says it also plans to issue the second series 7-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 10 billion yen with coupon rate of 0.24 percent and maturity date on Feb. 22, 2024.

FamilyMart UNY Holdings announces stake divesture in kimono firm

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd <8028.T> : Says it will sell 53.86 percent stake of shares in a Kanagawa-based firm, which is engaged in kimono (Japanese traditional clothing) retail business, at an undisclosed price . Settlement date starts from Oct. 18 .co will hold no stake in the kimono firm after the transaction.

Familymart's operating profit likely dropped 8 pct in the March-August half - Nikkei

Nikkei:Familymart's operating profit likely dropped 8 percent on the year to 26 billion Yen in the March-August half - Nikkei.

Mitsuuroko Group Holdings cancels merger and spin-off agreement with FamilyMart UNY Holdings

Mitsuuroko Group Holdings Co Ltd <8131.T>: Says it canceled merger and spin-off agreement with FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd <8028.T>, which was signed on Aug. 25 .Says two firms to enter into new agreement in October.

FamilyMart receives administrative orders from Japan Fair Trade Commission

FamilyMart Co Ltd <8028.T>:Says it received administrative orders from Japan Fair Trade Commission, under suspicion of violation of Act Against Delay in Payment of Subcontract Proceeds, Etc. to Subcontractors.

FamilyMart to split CVS business to Mitsuuroko Group Holdings' unit for 57 mln yen

FamilyMart Co Ltd <8028.T> : Says the company plans to split its CVS (convenience store) business (69 stores) and subleasing real estate to Mitsuuroko Group Holdings <8131.T> ' unit, which is engaged in CVS development support business . Transaction amount is 57 million yen .Says effective on Oct. 1.

UCS adjusts top shareholder change plan

UCS Co Ltd <8787.T> : Says its top shareholder will be changed to UNY Co Ltd which is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company's current top shareholder UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd <8270.T> , effective from Aug. 21 . Says UNY Group Holdings' stake in the company to be lowered to 0 percent from 81.35 percent, while UNY's stake in the company to be raised to 81.35 percent from 0 percent .In the previous plan which was disclosed on May 26, the top shareholder will be changed to Familymart Co Ltd <8028.T> , and now Familymart Co Ltd will hold 81.35 percent stake indirectly due to the merger with UNY Group Holdings effective on Sep. 1.

Sagami announces to shareholder changes

Sagami Co Ltd <8201.T> : Says its parent company, UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd <8270.T>, will merge with FamilyMart Co Ltd <8028.T> . Says FamilyMart will become the top shareholder of the company, with 56.1 percent voting rights (21,994 voting rights), up from 0 percent, as a result of the merger . Says UNY Group Holdings will hold no voting rights in the company, down from 56.1 percent voting rights (21,994 voting rights) .Says effective date Sep. 1.

Familymart updates on management integration with UNY Group Holdings

Familymart <8028.T>: Says it will merge with UNY Group Holdings <8270.T>, effective Sep. 1 . Says it will hold stake of six units of UNY Group Holdings, as result of the merger .To change name to FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co.,Ltd, effective Sep. 1.