Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
TSMC and Nanjing unit order equipment from Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, ASML
July 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd <2330.TW>TSM.N:Says orders machinery equipment worth T$3.8 billion ($125.09 million).Says Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$750 million. Full Article
R&I affirms Tokyo Electron's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
May 19(Reuters) - Tokyo Electron Ltd <8035.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I . Full Article
Tokyo Electron announces merger between two wholly owned units
Tokyo Electron Ltd <8035.T>: Says its wholly owned unit which located in Yamanashi prefecture, will be merged with another wholly owned unit B which located in Iwate prefecture, on July 1 .Says the Yamanashi prefecture based unit will be the surviving company, and the other one will be dissolved. Full Article
Canon sees oper profit of 7 bln yen in segment that includes Canon Tokki for FY ending Dec - Nikkei
Nikkei: Tokyo Electron aims to boost operating profit at its display production equipment business to at least 12 billion yen in fiscal 2019 - Nikkei .Canon expects operating profit of 7 billion yen in the segment that includes Canon Tokki for the fiscal year ending in December - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Tokyo Electron's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook
Tokyo Electron Ltd <8035.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "" .Says rating outlook stable from negative. Full Article
Tokyo Electron raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Tokyo Electron Ltd:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 112 yen per share from 94 yen per share for the fiscal year ended March 2016. Full Article
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to buy equipment and facilities from United Integrated Services and Tokyo Electron
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:To buy a batch of equipment and facilities at T$1,623 million from United Integrated Services and Tokyo Electron. Full Article
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to buy machinery equipment from Hitachi High-Technologies, Tokyo Electron and Lam Research International Sarl
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:To buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$1,939 million from Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Lam Research International Sarl. Full Article
Au Optronics subsidiary to buy LCD production equipment from Nissin lon Equipment, Tokyo Electron and ULVAC
Au Optronics Corp:A Kunshan-based subsidiary to buy a batch of LCD production equipment at T$1,825,106,000 from Nissin lon Equipment, Tokyo Electron and ULVAC. Full Article
United Microelectronics subsidiary to buy machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron
United Microelectronics Corp:A Xiamen-based circuit manufacture subsidiary to buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$1,099,366,493 from Tokyo Electron. Full Article
Abe election win helps Nikkei set record 15th straight rise
