Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corp announce joint venture in Japan

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp <8058.T>:Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corporation announce joint venture in Japan.Digital Realty Trust Inc - ‍Has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation to provide data centre solutions in Japan​.Digital Realty Trust Inc - ‍Joint venture will operate under name MC Digital Realty​.Digital Realty - ‍Mitsubishi will contribute 2 data centre facilities in Tokyo, while co will contribute data centre development project in Osaka​.

K2M Group announces long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Mitsubishi subsidiary Japan Medicalnext Co

July 10 (Reuters) - K2m Group Holdings Inc :K2m Group Holdings, Inc. Announces long-term exclusive distribution agreement with mitsubishi corporation subsidiary japan medicalnext co., ltd..K2m Group Holdings Inc - pursuant to agreement, japan medicalnext is exclusive distributor of k2m's spine products in japan.K2m Group Holdings Inc says terms of agreement include a long-term partnership of up to seven years.K2m Group Holdings Inc - agreement for distribution of k2m's innovative spinal technologies.

R&I affirms Mitsubishi's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook – R&I

Mitsubishi Corp <8058.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Cementos Pacasmayo plans to separate cement operation and phosphate holdings into two public companies

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA : Cementos Pacasmayo announces plan to separate cement operation and phosphate holdings into two independent public companies . Company's ownership of Fosfatos Del Pacifico will be transferred to a separate entity, Fossal . Proposed corporate reorganization is tax-free . Fossal will in turn own 70% of Fospac . For each common share of co existing shareholders to receive about 0.20 common share of Fossal & about 0.80 common share of co .Fossal will retain same directors and CEO.

Mitsubishi Corp to issue hybrid subordinated bonds as soon as September- Nikkei<8058.T>

Nikkei: Mitsubishi Corp to issue hybrid subordinated bonds targeting institutional investors as soon as September, with plans to raise about 200 billion yen- Nikkei . Mitsubishi Corp aims to raise roe, projected at 5.6% for this fiscal year, to double digits around 2020 - Nikkei .

JCDecaux subsidiary wins contract in Tokyo

Jcdecaux SA :Says its Japanese subsidiary, MCDecaux (85 pct owned by JCDecaux and 15 pct by Mitsubishi Corporation <8058.T>) has won the competitive tender for advertising bus shelter contract awarded by the Bureau of Transportation, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, for a minimum duration of 15 years.

JBIC providing roughly 120 billion yen in financing for Japanese consortium - nikkei

: JBIC is providing roughly 120 bln yen ($1.16 bln) in financing for Indonesian liquefied natural gas project taken on by Japanese consortium - Nikkei . JBIC inked a contract thursday with a JV formed by partners including Mitsubishi Corp., Inpex and a member of the JX Holdings Group - Nikkei . Project aims in part to expand LNG production facilities at the Tangguh LNG plant in Eastern Indonesia - Nikkei . Total project costs will apparently run between 800 billion yen and 1 trillion yen - Nikkei Source - http://s.nikkei.com/29lr9tB (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780).

Mitsubishi Corp targeting 300 bln yen net profit in FY2018

Mitsubishi Corp <8058.T>:Mitsubishi Corp: to target 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion) net profit in fy2018/19 versus 149.4 billion yen net loss in fy2015/16.

Mitsubishi lowers consolidated full-year outlook and expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016

Mitsubishi Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for net profit to a loss of 150,000 mln yen from 300,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to a loss of 94.06 yen from 188.12 yen.Says it expects an extraordinary loss of 280 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 2015.Says the loss is recorded as an impairment loss in copper business in Chile.

Mitsubishi sells shares of ROKKO BUTTER

ROKKO BUTTER CO LTD:Says Mitsubishi sold 1,072,000 shares of ROKKO BUTTER and decreased voting rights in ROKKO BUTTER to 16.54 pct from 20.90 pct due to ROKKO BUTTER's share repurchase.