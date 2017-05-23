Edition:
Takashimaya Co Ltd (8233.T)

8233.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,075JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥9 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
¥1,066
Open
¥1,070
Day's High
¥1,079
Day's Low
¥1,067
Volume
1,083,000
Avg. Vol
1,592,852
52-wk High
¥1,167
52-wk Low
¥806

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Takashimaya lowers conversion price for 2018 due and 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Takashimaya Co Ltd <8233.T>:* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,439.3 yen per share, from 1,442.2 yen per share.* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,339.7 yen per share, from 1,342.4 yen per share.* Effective March 1.  Full Article

Takashimaya plans to dissolve JV established with Nomura
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Takashimaya Co Ltd <8233.T>: Says it plans to dissolve a joint venture established with Nomura Co Ltd <9716.T> , effective on Sep. 30 . JV was has been engaged in sale of sundries accessories and interior decorations .Says the co and Nomura is holding a 50 percent stake respectively.  Full Article

Takashimaya amends conversion price for convertible bonds
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Takashimaya Co Ltd <8233.T>: Says it amended the conversion price to 1,442.2 yen per share from 1,445 yen for the 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants .Says it amended the conversion price to 1,342.4 yen per share from 1,345 yen for the 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants.  Full Article

Takashimaya sells stake in Dayeh Takashimaya
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Takashimaya Co Ltd <8233.T>: Says it sold entire holding 20 million shares (50 percent stake) in Taiwan-based co Dayeh Takashimaya to a Taiwan-based firm that engaged in real estate business, on May 16 .Says Transaction price T$492 million.  Full Article

R&I affirms Takashimaya Co Ltd‘s rating at "A-" and stable outlook
Tuesday, 5 Apr 2016 

Takashimaya Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Takashimaya's issuer rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

BRIEF- Takashimaya acquires property for 21 billion yen

* Says it acquired Tokyo-based property for 21 billion yen, on Sept. 29

