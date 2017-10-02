Edition:
Marui Group Co Ltd (8252.T)

8252.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,716JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-2 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
¥1,718
Open
¥1,716
Day's High
¥1,728
Day's Low
¥1,708
Volume
898,000
Avg. Vol
1,109,312
52-wk High
¥1,852
52-wk Low
¥1,259

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Marui Group updates share repurchase status
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 

Oct 2(Reuters) - Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>:Says it bought back 703,100 shares for 1.11 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30 .Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11.Says it accumulatively repurchased 4.3 million shares for 6.89 billion yen in total as of Sept. 30.  Full Article

Marui Group buys back 1.1 mln shares for 1.63 bln yen
Monday, 4 Sep 2017 

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>:Says it repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for 1.63 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11.Says it accumulatively repurchased 3.6 million shares for 5.79 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31.  Full Article

Marui Group buys back 1 mln shares on May 23
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23(Reuters) - Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>:Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11.  Full Article

MARUI unit completes sale of property at 13 bln yen
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Marui Group <8252.T> :Says its unit to completes sale of property (land and building) located in Tokyo, Japan, at about 13 billion yen, on Sept. 30.  Full Article

Marui Group repurchases 9,936,400 shares for 15 bln yen
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>: Says it repurchased 9,936,400 shares for about totally 15 billion yen as of Sep. 21 .Says previous release disclosed on May 12.  Full Article

R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and stable outlook
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Marui Group <8252.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "A-" .Says rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Marui Group repurchases 5,589,400 shares
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Marui Group <8252.T>: Says it repurchased 5,589,400 shares at 8,893,532,600 yen in total by now .Says is planed to repurchase 10 million shares (4.1 percent stake) on May 12.  Full Article

Marui Group to repurchase 10 mln shares
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>: Says it will repurchase up to 10 million shares, representing a 4.1 percent stake, for up to 15 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 13 to Sep. 30.  Full Article

MARUI GROUP completes share repurchase
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

MARUI GROUP CO LTD:Completes repurchase of 8,611,600 shares of its common stock, at the price of 14,999,906,500 yen in total, on March 18.  Full Article

MARUI GROUP to repurchase shares
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 

MARUI GROUP CO LTD:To repurchase up to 12 mln shares of its common stock, representing 4.78 pct of outstanding during the period from Nov. 9 to March 31, 2016.To raise up to 15 bln yen in total.  Full Article

