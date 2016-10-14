Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Credit Saison Co Ltd's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Credit Saison Co Ltd <8253.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Credit Saison names Teruyuki Maekawa as new chairman

Credit Saison Co Ltd:Names Teruyuki Maekawa as new chairman of the board of the co, effective March 1.

Credit Saison forgives debts for unit ATRIUMREALTY Co., Ltd.

Credit Saison Co Ltd:To forgive debts borrowed by its Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary ATRIUMREALTY Co., Ltd., with total amount of 62,235,288,236 yen.

Credit Saison revises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Credit Saison Co Ltd:Says the company raised the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 273,000 million yen from 270,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 37,500 million yen from 53,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 48,500 million yen from 60,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 28,000 million yen from 38,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 171.43 yen from 209.30 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 268.66 billion yen, net profit of 35.97 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Credit Saison completes share repurchase and announces change of top shareholder

Credit Saison Co Ltd:Completed repurchase of 20,617,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 47,831,440,000 yen in total, on Dec. 9.Previous plan disclosed on Dec. 8.Mizuho Bank, Ltd's voting rights in the company has decreased to 2.86 pct (4,675,591 shares) from 13.47 pct (24,768,691 shares) and Mizuho Bank, Ltd will no longer as top shareholder of the company.

Credit Saison to repurchase shares

Credit Saison Co Ltd:To repurchase up to 21,000,000 shares of its common stock, representing 11.41 pct of outstanding on Dec. 9.Share repurchase price is 2,320 yen per share, the closing price of Dec. 8, or 48,720 mln yen in total.

Credit Saison raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Credit Saison Co Ltd:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 270,000 million yen from 268,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 53,000 million yen from 50,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 60,000 million yen from 54,500 million yen.Net profit attributable to parent company's shareholders forecast increased to 38,500 million yen from 35,000 million yen.Earnings per share increased to 209.30 yen from 190.60 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 269.05 billion yen, net income of 35.38 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the sales increase from real estate subsidiaries is the main reason for the forecast.

Credit Saison to dissolve subsidiary

Credit Saison Co Ltd:To dissolve a Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in sale of real estate, on Nov. 15.