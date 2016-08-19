Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aeon to offer 30 bln yen in hybrid securities to pension funds, other institutional investors as early as September - Nikkei

Nikkei: Aeon will offer 30 billion yen in hybrid securities to pension funds and other institutional investors as early as September - Nikkei . Aeon Co Ltd's 30 yr bonds are expected to include option allowing early redemption after certain period of time, bonds to carry roughly 2% coupon - Nikkei .Aeon Co Ltd will use funds raised from the upcoming offering to repay the older bonds early, holding down future interest costs - Nikkei.

Aeon to create JV in Myanmar - Nikkei

Nikkei: Aeon will create JV in August with Creation Myanmar Group of Cos. to co-operate supermarkets in Myanmar - Nikkei . Aeon will provide the majority of funding for JV, which will be capitalized at $8.1 mln - Nikkei (((Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780);)).

Aeon Co Ltd to triple specialty shops in Malaysia- Nikkei

: Aeon co ltd. Says to dramatically expand specialty store operations in Malaysia - Nikkei . Aeon Co Ltd will also consider opening Malaysian branches of Japanese group companies' pet shops, sporting goods stores and gyms - Nikkei . Aeon Co Ltd now wants to triple malaysian specialty shops to 150 or more in the next three years- Nikkei . Aeon Co Ltd is looking to open drugstore next month at group shopping mall near Kuala Lumpur under new tie-up with Qualitas Medical Group - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/29U6t99) Further company coverage: [8267.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

Taka-Q Plans to take over business from AEON's unit The Daiei

Taka-Q Co Ltd <8166.T> : Says it enters into an agreement on taking over Men's clothes business from The Daiei Inc which is the wholly owned subsidiary of AEON CO LTD <8267.T> .Says transaction amount remains to be decided and effective date on Feb. 1.

Aeon to buy 7.84 percent stake in Aeon Fantasy

Aeon Co Ltd <8267.T> :Says it plans to buy a 7.84 percent stake (about 1.5 million shares) in Aeon Fantasy Co Ltd <4343.T>, on May 30.

Aeon units to acquire shares of Aeon Delight

Aeon Co Ltd:Says Reform Studio to acquire 3,994,000 shares (7.61 pct voting rights) of Aeon Delight.Says ORIGIN TOSHU to acquire 1,854,000 shares (3.42 pct voting rights) of Aeon Delight.

Aeon expects extraordinary profit for FY 2016

Aeon Co Ltd:Says it expects an extraordinary profit of 18.8 billion yen recorded as gain on sale of stock for fiscal year ending Feb 2016.

Aeon to acquire shares of KUSURI NO AOKI

Aeon Co Ltd:Says Aeon to 3,147,900 acquire shares of KUSURI NO AOKI (10.02 pct voting rights) on Feb. 23.

Aeon revises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Aeon Co Ltd:Says the company raised the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 8,100,000 million yen from 8,000,000 million yen for FY ending Feb. 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 161,000 million yen from 175,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 160,000 million yen from 165,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 5,000 million yen from 42,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to yen from yen.FY 2016 revenues of 8,064.80 billion yen, net income of 35.06 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the increased income and costs are the main reasons for the forecast.

Aeon to take over asset and debt from The Daiei and transfer asset to AEON RETAIL

Aeon Co Ltd:To take over asset and debt from its wholly owned subsidiary The Daiei, Inc., effective on March 1, 2016.To transfer assets to its wholly owned subsidiary AEON RETAIL Co., Ltd., effective on March 1, 2016.