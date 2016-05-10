Resona Holdings Inc (8308.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Resona Holdings partners with India's Yes Bank - Nikkei<8308.T>
Nikkei: Resona Holdings'3 units Resona Bank, saitama Resona Bank and kinki Osaka bank signed partnership agreements with India's Yes Bank - Nikkei . Full Article
R&I affirms Resona Holdings's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook
Resona Holdings Inc:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
Resona Holdings issues consolidated full-year outlook and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Resona Holdings Inc:Says it issued the consolidated full-year outlook for ordinary profit at 250 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Net profit of 175 billion yen.FY 2016 revenues of 829.05 billion yen, net income of 180.42 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 17 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Resona Holdings says restructuring of guarantee units
* Says co's guarantee unit acquires its shares from the co, Resona Bank, Limited, and Saitama Resona Bank, Limited, and will retire these shares within this year