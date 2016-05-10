Resona Holdings Inc (8308.T)

Resona Holdings Inc:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A".Rating outlook stable.

Resona Holdings Inc:Says it issued the consolidated full-year outlook for ordinary profit at 250 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Net profit of 175 billion yen.FY 2016 revenues of 829.05 billion yen, net income of 180.42 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 17 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.