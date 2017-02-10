Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc :Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd as of december 31, 2016 -sec filing.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc <8309.T>: Says it plans to issue third series of unsecured perpetual subordinated bonds with optional-redemption clause and write-down clause worth 70 billion yen bonds . Says the co may, at its discretion, redeem the bonds on any interest payment date on Dec. 5, 2026 or thereafter or upon the occurrence of a tax event or a capital event . Says the interest rate at 1.51 percent from Sep. 8, 2016 until Dec. 5, 2026 and the interest rate at 6-month yen LIBOR + 1.4 percent from Dec. 5, 2026 . Says it plans to issue forth series of unsecured perpetual subordinated bonds with optional-redemption clause and write-down clause worth 30 billion yen bonds . Says the co may, at its discretion, redeem the bonds on any interest payment date on Dec. 5, 2031 or thereafter or upon the occurrence of a tax event or a capital event . Says the interest rate at 1.73 percent from Sep. 8, 2016 until Dec. 5, 2031 and the interest rate at 6-month yen LIBOR + 1.45 percent from Dec. 5, 2031 . Says both of the bonds' subscription date on Sep. 2 and payment date on Sep. 8 .Says the proceeds to be use to lend to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited as subordinated loan with write-down clause.

Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc <7173.T> : Says the company forms a business alliance with Concordia Financial Group Ltd <7186.T> 's unit The Bank of Yokohama Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc <8309.T>'s unit Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited, Bank of Kyoto Ltd <8369.T> and Gunma Bank Ltd . The co plans to buy 9,000 shares (15 percent stake) in Sky Ocean Asset Management Co Ltd from Bank of Yokohama, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, on Sep. 16, and will hold a 15 percent stake in it after transaction .Sky Ocean Asset Management Co Ltd was established by Bank of Yokohama, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Bank of Kyoto and Gunma Bank.

Gunma Bank Ltd <8334.T>: Says Gunma Bank, Bank of Kyoto Ltd <8369.T>, Concordia Financial Group Ltd <7186.T> and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc <8309.T> will form business alliance to cooperate on selling of investment products, since July 1 . Says Gunma Bank and Bank of Kyoto Ltd will respectively buy 15 percent stake in Sky Ocean Asset Management Co., Ltd., which is owned by Concordia Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings .Says Concordia Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings will decrease stake in Sky Ocean Asset Management Co., Ltd. to 40 percent and 30 percent respectively, effective July 14.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc:Citigroup will pay $23 mln to end private U.S. antitrust litigation claiming that it conspired to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates - RTRS.Lawyers for the plaintiff investors called the accord an "ice breaker" that could spur some of the roughly 20 other bank defendants to settle. Settlement papers were filed on Monday night in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Court approval is required - RTRS.RP Martin, a brokerage whose main assets are now part of BGC Partners Inc, also settled, without making a payment. Citigroup & RP Martin agreed to cooperate in the litigation - RTRS.Danielle Romero-Apsilos, a Citigroup spokeswoman, said the New York-based bank is pleased to settle - RTRS.Among the other defendants are several Japanese banks, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, as well as Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG , HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase & UBS AG - RTRS.Former Citigroup trader Tom Hayes is serving 11 years in prison after being found guilty in London last August of conspiring to rig Libor - RTRS.Nonetheless, the bank's "limited involvement" in the overall scheme may have spurred its settlement, the plaintiffs' lawyer Vincent Briganti said in an interview. - RTRS."An early settlement with Citigroup made sense." In court papers, Briganti called the accord an "ice breaker" that "serves as a potential catalyst for other defendants to settle." - RTRS.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A".Rating outlook stable.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc:Wholly owned Tokyo-based subsidiary Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited completed full acquisition of a Tokyo-based company that has been engaged in credit card, money lending, insurance agency business on Dec. 14.Plan was disclosed on March 31.