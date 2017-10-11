Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC related to potential notes offering

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc <8316.T>:Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC related to potential offering of senior fixed rate notes and senior floating rate notes ‍​.Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group says it expects to issue one or more series of the senior notes in aggregate principal amounts to be determined - SEC filing.Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group says it has made an application to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange to list the notes on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group says it has also made an application for such notes to be admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s Euro MTF market.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan forming a JV- Nikkei‍​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei ::Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan are forming a joint venture - Nikkei‍​.Yahoo Japan will hold a 51 percent stake and SMFG the other 49 percent in the 300 million yen unit which will be established as early as September - Nikkei‍​.

bitFlyer secures funding from Mizuho, Sumitomo Mitsui - Nikkei

Nikkei:Bitcoin exchange bitFlyer secured roughly 200 million yen in fresh funding from Mizuho Capital, SMBC Venture Capital, Dai-ichi Life Insurance - Nikkei.

Two more lenders in talks to acquire stake in Bank of Yokohama asset manager - Nikkei

Nikkei: Two more lenders seen linking with Bank of Yokohama asset manager - Nikkei . The parent of Tokyo Tomin Bank and Yachiyo Bank is in talks to take stake in an asset management firm owned by Bank of Yokohama and others - Nikkei . Tokyo TY Financial Group is expected to buy about 15% of the shares in Sky Ocean Asset Management as early as this month - Nikkei . Bank of Yokohama and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, which established Sky Ocean in November 2014, now own 40% and 30% of the firm, respectively - Nikkei .Tokyo TY Financial will sell diversified mutual funds managed by Sky Ocean through its two banking units - Nikkei.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking's Thailand customers to be able to make deposits through Bangkok Bank branches - Nikkei

Nikkei:Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.'s customers in Thailand will soon be able to make deposits through branches of Bangkok bank - Nikkei.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial group's net profit fell just short of 190 bln yen for Apr-June qtr- Nikkei<8306.T><8316.T><8411.T>

Nikkei: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's net profit fell just short of 190 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei . Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group earned net profit between 180 billion yen and 190 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei . Mizuho Financial Group's net profit apparently tumbled 20% or so, coming to between 120 billion yen and 130 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei .

Unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial expand into agriculture through rice farming JV - Nikkei

Nikkei:Unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will establish joint venture with farming business in Akita prefecture, Akita Bank and NEC Group - Nikkei.