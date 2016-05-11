Edition:
United Kingdom

Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)

8331.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

834JPY
3:29am BST
Change (% chg)

¥8 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
¥826
Open
¥830
Day's High
¥835
Day's Low
¥824
Volume
1,031,000
Avg. Vol
2,989,830
52-wk High
¥845
52-wk Low
¥595

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Daishi Bank to set up JV with Chiba Bank included other six banks and IBM Japan
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Daishi Bank Ltd <8324.T> : Says Daishi Bank to set up a joint venture (JV) in Tokyo with Chiba Bank Ltd <8331.T> , Toho Bank Ltd <8346.T> , Chugoku Bank Ltd<8382.T> , Iyo Bank Ltd <8385.T> , North Pacific Bank Ltd<8524.T> and IBM Japan, Ltd., on July 1 . Says JV to be mainly engaged in FinTech research .Says Chiba Bank to hold a 40 percent stake in new JV, while the other six partners to hold a 10 percent stake in it respectively.  Full Article

Chiba Bank announces comprehensive partnership with Musashino Bank
Friday, 25 Mar 2016 

Chiba Bank Ltd:Forms a comprehensive partnership with Musashino Bank on March 25.Details to be determined.  Full Article

Chugoku Bank to set up JV with Chiba Bank included five banks
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Chugoku Bank Ltd:Enters into discussion of investment to establish a joint venture with Daishi Bank Ltd, Chiba Bank Ltd, Toho Bank Ltd, Iyo Bank Ltd and North Pacific Bank Ltd.  Full Article

R&I affirms Chiba Bank Ltd's rating at "AA-" and stable outlook
Wednesday, 4 Nov 2015 

Chiba Bank Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Chiba Bank Ltd News

BRIEF-R&I affirms Chiba Bank's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook-R&I

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-"-R&I

» More 8331.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials