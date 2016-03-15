Edition:
United Kingdom

Shizuoka Bank Ltd (8355.T)

8355.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,066JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
¥1,063
Open
¥1,061
Day's High
¥1,067
Day's Low
¥1,058
Volume
1,690,000
Avg. Vol
1,802,568
52-wk High
¥1,073
52-wk Low
¥796

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Shizuoka Bank Ltd's rating at "AA" and stable outlook
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

Shizuoka Bank Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Shizuoka Bank Ltd's rating at "AA".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Shizuoka Bank Ltd News

Nikkei hits 3-1/2-mth low on weak Wall St, strong yen; steelmakers slump

* Toyota reportedly agrees on price cut with major steelmaker

