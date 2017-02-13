Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

bitFlyer secures funding from Mizuho, Sumitomo Mitsui - Nikkei

Nikkei:Bitcoin exchange bitFlyer secured roughly 200 million yen in fresh funding from Mizuho Capital, SMBC Venture Capital, Dai-ichi Life Insurance - Nikkei.

Japan's Sharp: Taiwan's Foxconn completes 388.8 bln yen stake purchase

Sharp says purchase brings foxconn stake in sharp to 66.07 percent . Sharp says mizuho, mufj have agreed to fresh commitment line totalling 300 billion yen . Japan's sharp says foxconn completes purchase of stake . Japan's sharp says ceo takahashi has resigned . Japan's sharp: ~new ceo tai to be appointed saturday . Japan's sharp says foxconn's share purchase totals 388.8 billion yen

Mizuho Financial Group looking to partner with Softbank Group in new personal loan business -Nikkei

Nikkei: Mizuho Financial Group looking to partner with Softbank Group in new personal loan business that leverages big data in screening process - Nikkei .Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Softbank Group intend to launch a joint venture this fiscal year - Nikkei.

Mizuho Bank hikes long-term prime lending rate - Nikkei<8411.T>

Mizuho Financial Group Inc <8411.T>: Mizuho bank is raising long-term prime lending rate for the first time in 18 months in response to sharp gains in Japanese government bond yields - Nikkei . Mizuho Financial said on Tuesday that prime rate will go up five basis points for an annual interest rate of 0.95% - Nikkei .

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial group's net profit fell just short of 190 bln yen for Apr-June qtr- Nikkei<8306.T><8316.T><8411.T>

Nikkei: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's net profit fell just short of 190 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei . Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group earned net profit between 180 billion yen and 190 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei . Mizuho Financial Group's net profit apparently tumbled 20% or so, coming to between 120 billion yen and 130 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei .

Mizuho Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial reshuffling operations in Europe - Nikkei

Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are reshuffling operations in Europe - Nikkei . Mizuho Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are reshuffling to hedge against possible fallout involving Britain's vote to leave EU - Nikkei . Mizuho will augment functions at its Dutch arm and give unit new moniker that reflects wider European perspective, possibly by end of 2016 - Nikkei . Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group plans to reorganize more eurozone locations under MUFG Bank (Europe) - Nikkei

Mizuho Financial Group to issue unsecured permanent bonds worth 460 bln yen in total

Mizuho Financial Group Inc <8411.T>: Says it to issue its second series and third series unsecured permanent bonds (with debt relief authorized and subordinated) worth 230 billion yen respectively . Says interests will be paid on each June 15 and Dec. 15 .Says subscription date on July 15 and payment date on July 22.

IBM says announced test of potential of blockchain for use in settlements with virtual currency

International Business Machines Corp : Announced thursday a test of potential of blockchain for use in settlements with virtual currency .Mizuho is working with newly-opened ibm bluemix garage in tokyo.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc - Mizuho to face U.S. lawsuit over Mt Gox bitcoin losses -ruling - Reuters News

Mizuho Financial Group Inc:A U.S. lawsuit accusing Japan's Mizuho Bank of concealing problems at the now-bankrupt Tokyo-based Mt Gox bitcoin exchange can move forward, a federal judge in Chicago has ruled. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman rejected on Monday the bank's argument that the case belongs in Japan, finding that the hardship to the bank from trying the case in the United States would be no more than that "routinely tolerated by courts." Mizuho provided banking services for the exchange and handled all deposits for U.S. customers.It is part of Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T, one of Japan's largest banks by assets.The proposed class action on behalf of the exchange's U.S. customers was filed in February 2014, the same month Mt Gox filed for bankruptcyafter losing an estimated half a billion dollars worth of customers' bitcoin digital currency.Once the world's largest exchange for bitcoins, Mt Gox blamed hackers for stealing the vanished currency.Customers agreed to settle their claims against Mt Gox in April 2014, reaching a deal with outside investors and creditors to receive a share of recovered assets.The lawsuit claimsMizuho inflated customers' losses by limiting withdrawals from their Mt Gox accounts in mid-2013, following reports of a U.S. government investigation into the exchange.At the same time, Mizuho continued to accept deposits from Mt Gox users, the lawsuit said.